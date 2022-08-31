Dubai, A land of Opportunities: Webinar to be held by 3S Real Estate Brokers

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/SRV): 3S Real Estate Brokers, a leading real estate consortium in Dubai, is hosting a webinar titled 'Dubai: A Land of Opportunities' on September 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM IST. The initiative has been taken to educate Indian investors about Dubai as a potential market. Jitin Sharma and Chandani Bhardwaj, Property Investment Consultants, Dubai will be the key speakers at this event.
"Dubai's bankable location, high investment and rental yields, capital growth, low tax lifestyle and laws make it a lucrative market for investment. Additionally, the (https://3sbrokers.com) UAE's real estate market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. With Indians being the largest expatriate nationality in the UAE and topping the list of property buyers in Dubai, it is only fitting to have a seminar discussing the availability of opportunities that Indians back home can tap into", added Sami Abbas Rizvi, co-founder of 3S Real Estate Brokers.
The focal points for discussion in the webinar will include
- Dubai in numbers
- Dubai property market updates
- Residency visa options
- Dubai, heaven for crypto millionaires
- Starting a business in Dubai
- New initiatives by the government
- Investing in Dubai real estate
- Low tax lifestyle
"The webinar will help interested investors explore prospective ventures. This session is for you if you are thinking about moving to a new country, want a better investment return, or want to live a low-tax lifestyle", added Sami Abbas Rizvi.
The webinar is free. Attendees will learn about Dubai as a potential neighbouring market, business opportunities, residency options, and real estate investment opportunities. The webinar will be followed by an interactive QnA session. The 3S team will also be available for one-on-one consulting calls with interested investors.
3S Real Estate Brokers is a leading real estate consortium in Dubai, collaborating with top developers such as Nakheel, Emaar, Majid Al Futtaim, and Damac. 3S has a strong team of 60+ qualified brokers from various nationalities such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, Lebanon, and others.
To register for the webinar, visit: (https://bit.ly/DubaiLandofOpportunities)
Media contact: Faizan Ansari,(mailto:faizan@3sbrokers.com), +971 582962151
This Story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)
