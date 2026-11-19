PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: True to its promise of delivering 'Magical Interior Experiences,' Hettich presents a visionary showcase at AceTech 2026 - focussing on reimagining how we live and work. Built around the theme 'Explore a World of Magical Possibilities,' the exhibit stresses on Hettich's mission to provide innovative interior solutions that unlock endless potential for living spaces. This year's participation holds special significance as Hettich marks 25 years of operations in India. As an Associate Sponsor of the exhibition, the German brand brings this milestone to life with a dedicated anniversary celebration within its booth. The exhibit will feature a curated line-up of solutions designed to inspire architects, designers, and homeowners.

A highlight of the showcase is the newly extended SpinLines series. The series offers a fresh versatility for everyday storage. Alongside the SpinLines series, Hettich continues its sustained focus on Linear Drawer Systems. We'll display integrated kitchen solutions built around its award-winning drawer systems, German-engineered for effortless precision. These kitchen solutions are designed to be multi-functional and multi-purpose, combining modern styling with smart, practical use of every inch of space. Complementary categories appear in a new light within these spaces: architectural hardware that brings German engineering to every door, Blaupunkt built-in kitchen appliances, and furniture lights that make interiors warm and intelligent. Together, they demonstrate how a well-designed kitchen can adapt to the many roles it plays in modern living.

Speaking about the participation, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa, said: "We are delighted to welcome visitors to our booth at AceTech, where we are showcasing a world of magical possibilities. This year means a lot to us as we celebrate 25 years in India. At the centre of our showcase is the extended SpinLines series, along with integrated kitchen solutions featuring our award-winning drawer systems and sliding systems. These come together with our complementary range of architectural hardware, Blaupunkt Built-in Appliances, and furniture lights to create kitchens designed for modern life-multi-functional, multi-purpose, and beautifully styled."

Visitors can explore Magical Interior Experiences and much more with the Hettich showcase at Hall No. 1, Booths A3 & A5/6, NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai, from 19th to 22nd November 2026, 10 AM to 7 PM. About Hettich Hettich is a 138-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand and one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings, with a global turnover exceeding 1.4 billion euros. In India, Hettich began operations at the dawn of the new millennium and quickly gained an undisputed leadership position in the Indian furniture fittings industry. This year, the company celebrates 25 years of operation in India under the theme 'Built to Lead' - a powerful articulation of the journey and leadership mindset shaping its future.

Hettich's product portfolio comprises furniture fittings, architectural hardware, Blaupunkt built-in appliances, and furniture lights, providing magical interior solutions for residential and commercial spaces. The brand is the recipient of ET Edge 'Best Brands' (2022-2025), 'Most Preferred Brand' 2025, and 'Most Trusted Brands of India' (2023-2027) by Marksmen Daily, recognised for its unwavering customer trust and strong brand equity. Hettich India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Manufacturing (Large Category). (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)