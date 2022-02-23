Exponentia.ai raises additional funding from Amit Midha and Technog Solutions

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/PR Newswire): Exponentia.ai has announced that it has raised funding from Investors - Amit Midha, President - Dell Technologies and Technog Solutions.
The funds will be used to strengthen Exponentia's offerings in the AI space and expand to new geographies. A significant part of the funds will also be utilised in strengthening the industry specific AI text and voice models.
Referring to the AI and Analytics adoption in recent times, Ramendra Shukla, Co-Founder & CEO, Exponentia.ai, in a statement said, "Growth focussed organizations are expediting digital initiatives for scaling-up and being available to the customers through the right channels. AI, Data and Automation are the foundational requirements for building intelligent processes to achieve these objectives. Exponentia's IP based solutions help organisations institutionalise the AI outcomes in Sales and Customer Engagement functions & processes."
Started in 2014, Exponentia.ai, a global organisation with offices in the UK, India and Singapore, offers Sales Enablement and Analytics solutions for enterprises across the globe. Over a period of time, Exponentia.ai has developed several proprietary AI and Analytics solutions and has been profitable since the early stage. The organisation today serves over 60 customers including Banks, FinTech companies and Conglomerates and has a CAGR of over 70 per cent year on year.
Exponentia.ai is a global AI tech organization with its presence across India, Singapore, and the UK. Established in the year 2014, Exponentia.ai has served over 60+ clients in BFSI, Education, CPG and other domains.
Over a period of time, it has developed Speech and Text Analytics accelerators and Proprietary models for Sales Enablement and Customer Engagement.
Exponentia is an Elite Partner of Qlik and also has strong partnerships with platforms like DataBricks, MS Azure etc.
Get to know more about us on (https://www.exponentia.ai) and (https://bit.ly/3sc47NV)
