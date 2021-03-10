Fairexpay.com launches global cross border payments aggregator platform

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fairexpay.com, a global Digital B2B Payments aggregator platform providing payment solutions to businesses across all regions, its features are Currency pair payments aggregation and recommendation, Invoice Factoring, Payment gateway solutions for ecommerce and market place integrations etc.

Its platform has a dashboard for Management teams and can support Vendor, Overseas payroll and Intercompany payments, along with 30 plus multi currency wallets which can be used for receiving payments from customers as well.

The Fairexpay aggregation platform hosts a number of renowned regulated payment providers that can support and enable enterprises/ businesses across the globe to make real-time foreign exchange payments quickly, securely, and with Fx pricing clarity.

The platform offers clients an automated best rate and partner selection process, either for single or batch payments, ability to schedule payments with full visibility and control, enabling businesses to streamline their treasury operations, by fitting well, on top of their current banking relationships, yet still reducing business costs, providing faster payments, efficiency gains and transparency to businesses.

Fairexpay.com Management team has a strong history of understanding Global payments and have built a robust, scalable technology platform that can transform the way treasury teams operate, through its web application or API, which can fully integrate with business financial applications.

Fairexpay's Customer Metadatasys CEO Srini said: "We have already realized substantial savings on our cross-border payments, Fairexpay's application is easy to use and has good recommendations on the Fx currency pairs."

Fintech Influencers Globally have lauded the Innovative Fairexpay's solution as a unique, scalable solution.

"Teaming up with global payment providers and the integration with Financial applications helps businesses save money and send payments to 200 plus countries, they can also have a single platform for visibility on latest Fx rates for 130 plus currencies," said Raj Kattelu, CEO of Fairexpay.

"Providing a single platform for any business with cross border payments has generated lot Interest across many regions and Fairexpay.com is at the forefront for helping businesses save on their cross-border payments!" said Abhilash Reddy, Director for Sales, partnerships at Fairexpay.

Fairexpay is an agile and disruptive Fintech company in the Payments transaction space poised for explosive growth". I look forward to supporting founder vision," said Bobby Chacko, Former CEO Ocean Spray and a former GE Capital executive who joined Fairexpay Board recently.

