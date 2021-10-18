FIITJEE'S Long-Term classroom program student secure All India Rank - 2 in JEE Advanced 2021

You would like to read
- Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar sponsors a novel initiative rickshaw ambulance for COVID patients in need of oxygen
- Viridian Group organizes vaccination drive for its employees and their kin
- Rising Riders celebrates Independence Day with a cycle ride in Dwarka
- Retail ME honours Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar with the coveted Retail ME ICONS Award in Dubai
- Cintex Services, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launch Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg in the U.S. market
New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dhananjay Raman, a student of FIITJEE - Dwarka (Delhi) Centre, has secured All India Rank - 2 in the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, 2021. The JEE (Main) examination is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech/B.Arch.) at NIITs, IIITs, other Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions ( CFTIs) and also serves as an eligibility exam for JEE (Advanced) that is conducted for admissions to IITs.
This is not the first time the young achiever, who is pursuing the six-year classroom program at the country's leading competitive examinations preparations institute, has made India proud. Displaying his prowess in the field of science, Dhananjay has won medals in the Junior Science Olympiad ( IJSO) 2018, World over Topper in the International Astronomy Olympiad ( IAO) 2019, and International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2021.
A science enthusiast since a very young age, Dhananjay has been mentored by the able and experienced faculty at FIITJEE. In the past, he has secured scholarships under Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), National Talent Search Exam, and Junior Science Talent Search Examination (JSTSE).
Dhananjay said, "Clearing the Joint Entrance Examination has been my dream since I was a child and I am grateful to FIITJEE - Dwarka for helping me accomplish it. FIITJEE's unique teaching methodology has helped me immensely, and the faculty here guided and supported me even during the Covid-19 pandemic. They helped me strengthen my concepts and mould my thinking process in an ideal way."
Centre Head of FIITJEE - Dwarka (Delhi) Vinod Kumar Agrawal, who is also a member of the Chemistry faculty and has mentored Dananjay for four years, said, "We are incredibly proud of Dhananjay's achievement and wish him the best for the future. Our teaching techniques and one-to-one doubt-resolving mechanism help students hone their concepts and prepare for the prestigious JEE (Advanced) exams as well as many international competitive examinations. At FIITJEE's Dwarka Centre, we have devised teaching mechanisms that help students achieve far beyond theoretical concepts. We give students a fresh vision to understand the subjects."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor