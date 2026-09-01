VMPL New Delhi [India], August 31: As India's aviation sector continues to expand across airlines, airports, cabin services, flight operations and allied functions, Flymore Aviation LLP is using a mobile-first learning model to make specialised aviation education more accessible and affordable for students and aspiring professionals across the country. At the centre of the initiative is the Flymore Aviation mobile app, which gives learners access to structured aviation-related courses through a convenient digital format. The platform is designed to help aspiring pilots, cabin crew and other aviation professionals build industry knowledge, earn relevant certifications and prepare more confidently for employment-oriented opportunities. According to Flymore Aviation, its courses are priced at up to 93% lower than comparable aviation learning options available in the market, helping reduce one of the major barriers to specialised career education. The app has already recorded 1,450+ downloads, indicating growing interest in accessible, digital-first aviation learning.

Aviation Learning Designed Around Accessibility Flymore Aviation was built around a clear market gap: aviation careers are becoming more diverse, but specialised training can remain expensive, location-dependent and difficult to access for many learners. By moving course delivery to a mobile platform, Flymore enables students to learn without depending entirely on high-cost classroom programmes or a specific city. The platform covers the wider aviation ecosystem rather than focusing on a single role. Its learning approach is intended to introduce users to different aviation functions, strengthen role-specific knowledge and provide a more informed starting point for career planning across aviation. Built for Aspiring Pilots, Cabin Crew and Aviation Professionals

Flymore Aviation's digital courses are aimed at learners exploring aviation careers as well as those seeking to strengthen their understanding of industry practices. Through the app, users can access aviation-focused learning in a flexible format that supports self-paced study and certification-led skill development. The company positions the app as a bridge between aviation education, certification, career awareness and employment readiness. Its objective is to make industry-oriented learning easier to discover and more affordable for students across geographies. Industry Experience Behind the Platform Flymore Aviation was founded by Puja Rasne, an aviation professional with more than 21 years of industry experience spanning cabin crew operations, training, flight operations quality assurance, safety and emergency procedures. Her experience includes Sahara India Airlines, DLF Charters and international aviation training exposure in the U.K., U.S., Australia and the Middle East. This industry background informs the platform's focus on practical, career-relevant aviation learning.

"Our aim is to make aviation education easier to access, more affordable and relevant to the careers students want to pursue. The app allows us to take structured aviation learning beyond geography and bring it directly to learners." -- Puja Rasne, Founder, Flymore Aviation LLP Taking Aviation Awareness to Schools Flymore Aviation also extends its work beyond online learning through aviation awareness sessions, career fairs and seminars for school students. These initiatives are intended to introduce aviation career possibilities early and help students understand opportunities beyond conventional perceptions of pilots and cabin crew. Schools reached through these initiatives include Ryan School, Modern School Vasant Vihar, Kothari International School Noida, Manav Rachna School, SSDN Public School Lucknow and Maharishi Vidya Mandir Lucknow.

Recognised and Digital-First Flymore Aviation is a GST, MSME, Skill India Udyami and DPIIT-approved organisation. The company is developing its e-learning platform as an accessible aviation education ecosystem for learners looking to build knowledge, earn certifications and explore career pathways across the sector. As demand for skilled professionals grows across airlines, airports, ground operations, cabin services, flight operations and allied functions, Flymore Aviation aims to make specialised learning available to a wider pool of aspiring aviation professionals through a cost-efficient, app-led model. About Flymore Aviation Flymore Aviation LLP is an aviation education and e-learning organisation offering mobile-first learning for aspiring aviation professionals. The platform provides affordable, industry-oriented aviation courses and certifications designed to support knowledge building, career awareness and employment readiness. Flymore Aviation says its courses can be up to 93% more affordable than comparable market offerings, while its app has crossed 1,450+ downloads.

Website: https://www.flymoreaviation.in Google Play App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.flymoreaviation.course.twa App Downloads: 1,450+ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)