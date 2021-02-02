Haptik integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud to enable Intelligent Virtual Assistants

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced its partnership with Salesforce Service Cloud.
This enables existing Salesforce Service Cloud customers to leverage Haptik's Conversational AI technology to significantly enhance customer experience by offering:
* Hyper-personalized conversations - Ensure rich and personalized conversations by leveraging existing user information in Salesforce while reducing the risk of customers repeating themselves
* Automatic case creation with chat records - Identify customer interest and create cases in Salesforce as a single source based on actions like enquiries, service requests or end of chat
* 24*7 sales and support channel - Support and engage customers by answering FAQs, creating tickets, capturing key user details in CRM
* Best-in-class AI: Benefit from NLU capabilities like Small talk, Sentiment Analysis, Agent Routing Logic etc along with 100 plus interactive UI elements to have engaging customer conversations
* Seamless AI to agent handoff - Reduce agent response time by automating low-touch queries and route high-value queries with historical user interactions data to Salesforce Live agents
"Bringing Haptik's Conversational AI technology to Salesforce Service Cloud will enable thousands of Enterprises to level up their CX strategy. Using Service Cloud data, Hapitk's AI engine can power automated and personalized customer interactions along with automation of 80 per cent of repetitive support queries. This provides Live Agents bandwidth to better focus on complex issues and scale support efficiently. It's the dream team of Automation, CRM and Humans," said Swapan Rajdev, Haptik's CTO and Co-founder.
