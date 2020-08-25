Harisharaan Devgan pushing limits towards sustainable development, agriculture with a new dimension

Harisharaan Devgan, a man who turned a million dreams into the reality of engaging Organic farming into mainstream agriculture.

Creating opportunities for thousands of farmers in this agriculture-oriented nation, he has initiated a revolution in the sector in the year 2007 by laying the foundation of Niche Agriculture Ltd, embarking a multimodal business modal linking several aspects of integrated farming.

Organic farming, rainwater harvesting, water conservation & chemical-free water table, animal husbandry, modern farming techniques, production of Ayurvedic herbs in a controlled environment, developing solutions for high productivity with low cost are different aspects of it.

Around 3000 farmer families have been engaged in the 2000 hectare organic integrated farming which makes it one of the largest areas under organic cultivation.

Presently cultivating more than 50 verities of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, Pomegranate being the most prominent among all. Recently Devgan extended his arms into exploring the medicinal and commercial aspects of ten-thousand-year-old herb - Cannabis, popularly called Hemp.

Apart from mainstream agriculture Niche Agriculture Ltd has initiated production of biofertilizer and bio manures from cow dung and urine of around 6000 Desi Indian cows, giving amazing agricultural yield compared to synthetic manures and chemical fertilizers.

In the year 2012, Harisharaan broadened the horizon of Niche Agriculture farming by including Hobby of Horse Racing in the list. Horses have always symbolized charisma and grace and starting from a single Thoroughbred horse - Black Diamond, Niche Racing is now home to more than 100 high breed horses active & retired, and also he is found of participating in the Renowned & derby races around India.

Harisharaan Devgan always had a soft corner for films and believes storytelling to be one of the most efficient mediums of communication. In the year 2016, he founded - Niche Film Farms a film distribution company based in New Delhi.

Niche Film Farm was thus born to provide Indian audiences with the quality entertainment options in the form of movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional cinema.

Harisharaan Devgan has been a source of motivation and a figure to look upon by many, particularly the farmers working with him. He has always led the path staying behind as a constant source of energy.

His vision of linking the traditional Bharat with the new India is a renaissance, awakening the new dimension which was yet untouched. He has a strong belief of changing old lines in a book which repeatedly said once upon a time there was a poor farmer but today it can be said that Farmer is no more poor.

Harisharaan Devgan believes in the narrative - "Once a farmer always a farmer"

