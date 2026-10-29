NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 28: No Halloween party is complete without some spooky treats! This year, celebrate with delicious, easy-to-make recipes featuring the wholesome goodness and delightful crunch of California walnuts. From sweet indulgences to creatively spooky bites, these walnut-inspired treats will leave your guests and trick-or-treaters wanting more! Feed your favourite ghosts and ghouls with these deathly delicious delights that bring together soft and crunchy textures, with California walnuts adding a deliciously nutty twist. Preparing and decorating these fun recipes is a great way to get into the Halloween spirit and set the perfect mood for your spooky celebrations! Caramel and California Walnut Spiders

Ingredients 5 black liquorice laces 12 soft caramels 12 California walnut halves 140g dark chocolate, melted 3 tablespoons black sprinkles Preparations 1. Using a knife or scissors, cut liquorice into 1-inch pieces. You will need 8 per spider so a total of 96 pieces. For a more realistic look, cut pieces diagonally to form a pointed end. 2. Preheat oven to 180°C. On a parchment lined baking sheet, place 6 caramels evenly spaced apart with one California walnut half on top of each caramel. Bake in oven for 3 minutes to slightly melt caramel. Working quickly, push 8 liquorice legs into sides of one caramel to form the legs of the spider. Repeat steps with remaining caramels and walnuts. Let cool.

3. Meanwhile, melt chocolate in the microwave on high for three 30 second increments, stirring in between or on a double boiler, then spoon or pipe about 1 teaspoon of chocolate over the walnuts. 4. Sprinkle chocolate with black sprinkles and let set. California Walnut Mini Graveyard Dirt Cakes Ingredients: Gravestones 8 California walnut halves 70ml white chocolate melting wafers 1 small tube black decorating gel Graveyards 3 cups vanilla whole milk yogurt 6 chocolate sandwich cookies 1/2 cup California walnut halves Preparations: Gravestones 1. Prepare a baking sheet with wax paper. 2. Place white chocolate in a small microwave safe dish. Heat chocolate in 15 second intervals, stirring with a spoon between each interval, until white chocolate is almost melted (you don't want the chocolate to burn).

Stir chocolate vigorously until all wafers are melted. 3. Using a fork, dip each California walnut half into the chocolate, cover with chocolate, then remove, shaking excess back into the bowl. Place walnut halves onto wax paper. 4. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Remove halves from refrigerator and write the letters "RIP" on each walnut halve using the black decorating gel. Graveyards 1. Layer yogurt at the bottom of four short and wide mason jars or glass bowls. 2. Add cookies and walnut halves to a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form, about one minute. 3. Spoon crumbs overtop yogurt. Place two gravestones in each mason jar graveyard. Serve or refrigerate until serving.

California Walnut Green Monster Dip Ingredients 1 cup fresh or frozen shelled edamame 3/4 cup California walnuts 1/2 cup lightly packed parsley 1/4 cup plain yogurt 1 small clove garlic, pressed 1/4 teaspoon salt Preparations 1. If using frozen edamame, rinse under warm water until thawed. 2. Place edamame, California walnuts, parsley, yogurt, garlic and salt in food processor. Whirl until smooth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)