ICFAI Deemed University launches BBA-MBA, B.Com-MBA and B.Sc (Data Analytics) Programs at its Off Campus Center, Bangalore

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education announces the launch of 5 year, full-time, BBA-MBA and B.Com-MBA Integrated Programs and B.Sc (Data Analytics) from this Academic year 2021 at its Off Campus Center, Bangalore.

These programs will be offered by ICFAI Business School (IBS) at its Kengeri Campus, Bengaluru, a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed University.

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education has been permitted by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India to start an Off-Campus Center at Bengaluru, Karnataka, from this Academic year 2021.

Prof. J. Mahender Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education gave some insights about the campus and its programs. "The ICFAI Business School was accredited for the BBA, MBA and PhD programs by AACSB, a world renowned accreditation agency. Less than five percent of the B- Schools in the world have achieved this. In India only about 15 B- Schools have got this accreditation out of about 5000." "The focus will be on communication skills, critical thinking, inter personal skills and a good understanding of the domain knowledge with focus on applications to the real world," said Prof. Mahender Reddy.

Prof. Mahender Reddy further said, "The off campus centre will work closely with the headquarters in Hyderabad for adoption of the best practices to ensure quality education in the Bengaluru center. To sum up, this off campus centre has the necessary infrastructure, faculty and good leadership to help the future students of this centre to achieve excellence in their chosen field and develop themselves into well-rounded personalities ready for a successful career."

Prof. S. Raghunath, Professor-Strategy at IIM, Bangalore unveiled the Prospectus of all programs and addressed the media in a Press Conference held recently in Bangalore. In his speech he said, "This institution which was born out of the feeling that we must improve the quality of education in this country and committed itself to engaging in the process of learning. Dedication to continuous evaluation make sure that learning also happens along with certification."

While mentioning about the pedagogy Prof. Raghunath further added, "ICFAI is engaged in curriculum design, continuous evaluation mechanisms which ensures that learning happens with contemporary content. More than 300 cases of ICFAI have been included in international text books. ICFAI faculty members have written 1004 refereed research articles, out of which 104 published in "A" class Journals. ICFAI has retained attention, engagement and interest in online education too during pandemic."

BBA-MBA (Integrated) Program: The program provides an unique opportunity for undergraduate students to learn and earn two management degrees in five years. This combination offers a powerful learning experience and positions students to become successful and valued managers of blue-ship Indian/global companies as well as start-ups seeking new growth opportunities in high-technology industries or trying to disrupt mature industries.

Eligibility: Pass in Class XII or equivalent with an aggregate of 50% and above marks (any discipline) in English medium. Class XII (or equivalent) students who have appeared for their final examinations and awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Exit Option: The BBA-MBA (Integrated) Program has an exit option. Students who successfully complete the first three years and fulfill the graduation requirements can exit and receive the BBA degree from the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad.

Award of Degree: Students who successfully complete all the 5 years and fulfil all the graduation requirements will be awarded the BBA & MBA Degrees by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad.

B.Com-MBA (Integrated) Program: By opting for an Integrated B.Com-MBA Program, students may study and acquire both the undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in one go, which will save them time, money and energy. This combination offers a powerful learning experience and positions students to become successful and valued managers of blue-ship Indian/global companies as well as start-ups seeking new growth opportunities in high-technology industries or trying to disrupt mature industries.

Eligibility: Pass in Class XII or equivalent with an aggregate of 50% and above marks (any discipline) in English medium. Class XII (or equivalent) students who have appeared for their final examinations and awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Exit Option: The B.Com-MBA (Integrated) Program has an exit option. Students who successfully complete the first three years and fulfill the graduation requirements can exit and receive the B.Com degree from the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad.

Award of Degree: Students who successfully complete all the 5 years and fulfil the graduation requirements will be awarded the B.Com & MBA Degrees by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad.

B.Sc (Data Analytics) Program: The Program provides students the tools and the skills needed for improved data-driven decision making in just about every imaginable domain. In a fast change business environment, companies have to be fast, innovative and operationally efficient. Data Science plays a key role by helping understand customer preferences, improving R & D, streamlining logistics and reducing manufacturing costs. Indeed, Data Science has become a core capability for companies to establish and retain market leadership.

Eligibility: The candidates who have completed Class 12 with mathematics as one of the subjects are eligible for admission into the program. With multiple entry and exit options, the candidates can enter at any level if they have earned the required credits from other Institutes.

Objective To provide a comprehensive body of knowledge on Data Science/Analytics and facilitate the learner with multiple entry and exit options. At each exit level of the program, the candidates will be equipped with skills to take up challenging industry problems in the domain of Data Science. The multiple entry and exit options provide flexibility to the students.

Structure: The course structure consists of six semesters

a) Certificate in Data Analytics

b) Diploma in Data Analytics

c) B.Sc in Data Analytics

Exit option: A candidate who exits at level I is eligible to earn a Certificate in Data Analytics. A Diploma is awarded for a candidate who exits at Level II and B.Sc Data Analytics degree is awarded for a candidate who successfully completes all the three levels. A candidate can enter at any level of the program based on his/her qualification. An equivalence committee of ICFAI Business School, Bangalore will map the courses completed by the candidate and decides on the number of units required to get either a Certificate, Diploma or B.Sc Degree. For those who are entering at Levels II & III, a suitable program chart is created to manage their units and Academic Banking Credits (ABC).

Case-Based Learning: The case method is a key component of the academic program at IBS, which is one of the few institutions in India who have made case-based learning a critical component of pedagogy.

Internships: ICFAI Business School is unique in its approach towards practical training. IBS has integrated Internships into the curriculum. IBS feels that this approach is necessary as most of the students joining management programs in India have no work experience and therefore a longer exposure to the corporate environment through Internships will make them better equipped to take on the real-life business challenges.

Internships have a rigorous faculty monitoring system to ensure that the projects are done by the students to the satisfaction of the senior management of the company. Such efforts also strengthen the relationship with the industry and pave the way for placing students.

Faculty Members: ICFAI brings together a team of knowledgeable and committed faculty members from the academia and industry, and an excellent infrastructure to provide students the best learning environment to develop themselves into well groomed, industry ready professionals. During the last twenty-six years the institution has grown in all spheres, and today IBS is ranked among the top business schools in the country.

Pedagogy: The pedagogy which is a combination of lectures, case discussions, experiential learning, industry interactions and peer learning provides students opportunities to develop their interpersonal, critical thinking and decision-making skills which are valued by organizations. The co-curricular and extra-curricular activities managed by various student clubs provide students the opportunity to develop their team working, organizing, collaborating, and leadership skills.

Campus: ICFAI Business School is well equipped with a state-of-the art campus off Mysore Road in Southwest Bangalore having excellent facilities for academic enrichment, professional development and sports. A multi-speciality hospital, retail outlets and restaurants near the campus are other conveniences that the students value. The proximity of the campus to NICE Road, an expressway, and the upcoming Namma Metro provide fast connections to the heart of the city and beyond.

The three-storied building which has been built inside the campus takes the shape of a loop. The spacious classrooms facilitate interaction between the students and the faculty. When not in class, the students can get together in the food court to meet up over a quick snack or a leisurely lunch. The library has an extensive collection of periodicals, journals, and a wide assortment of books to support academic activity, including research. A health clinic with a doctor on duty is open during working hours for faculty, staff, and students.

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad is Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of IFHE. Recently IBS Hyderabad has received prestigious AACSB Accreditation. About 5,800 students are pursuing various programs in the Faculty of Management (ICFAI Business School), Faculty of Science & Technology (IcfaiTech), Faculty of Law (ICFAI Law School) and ICFAI School of Architecture, NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The University with 'A+' Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4.

Students seeking admission into the Integrated BBA-MBA, B.Com-MBA, B.Sc (Data Analytics) Program may contact for counseling & guidance and prospectus at:

Campus: 231, Near Check Post, Mysore Road, Kengeri, Bengaluru-560060.

Bengalore City Admissions Office: ICFAI-IGID, # 924, Ground Floor, 28th Main, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru-560069, Mob: 91 - 8310940023 or 91 - 9533145456.

For more details log on (https://www.ifheindia.org/integratedprograms/) programs.

Last date for submission of completed Application: End of September 2021.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)