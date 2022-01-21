Include Walnuts in Diet for Better Sleep

You would like to read
- Gujarat's homegrown peanut butter brand, Mustin, has launched unique flavours for the first time in India to appeal to consumers' taste buds
- Libas Consumer Products Ltd signs contract with Govt of India owned Hindustan Salts Ltd
- EPL partners with Colgate-Palmolive to create first-ever recyclable toothpaste tubes
- Milind Soman pledges to walk 5000 steps daily as part of the 500K Step Challenge starting from Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October, 2021
- Bharat Honey bags the prestigious Business Icon of India' Award 2021 from blossom media
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): While there might not be a lot you can do about the daily stressors of life, you can improve your quality of sleep each night, which can have tremendous benefits on overall well-being.
Your diet can make a big difference in how well (or how poorly) you sleep. Besides eliminating foods from your nightly habits that can contribute to poor sleep quality - such as caffeine or alcohol - it's also important to add in foods that will benefit your sleep routine.
Eat a well-balanced dinner. Digestive discomfort can lead to sleep disruption, so it's best to avoid certain types of foods before bed. Large meals or those that are spicy or high in fat or sugar can interrupt your ability to sleep as your body works to digest the food. Instead, eat a light meal for dinner.
Snack smart. Although it's ideal to curb eating a few hours before bed, if you need a late-night snack, consider a handful of California walnuts. Walnuts contain melatonin (3.5+/-1.0 mg/g), an important plant compound that maintains a healthy sleep cycle.
Prepare a hot beverage. Prepare a cup of herbal tea or, even better, rustle up Lavender-Infused Walnut Milk. For that, just place water in a stockpot and add half a cup of lavender flowers and one cup of walnuts. Boil for about 10 minutes, then drain and rinse well. Put boiled walnuts in a blender with 3 to 4 cups of filtered water and add in vanilla, honey, and sea salt and blend until mixture has some time to merge together. Strain through cheesecloth into a bowl, and it is ready. You get the aromatherapy and melatonin benefits from walnuts, plus some extra nutrients to help you sleep better.
Bonus tip: Start in the morning. Good sleep starts with maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle and taking care of yourself all day long. Wake up feeling refreshed and commit to a revitalizing morning routine to start and end each day on the right foot. Sleeping better begins with taking small steps to create a sustainable evening routine, so your body and your mind know it's time to get some shut-eye. By following these tips, you can be well on your way to better sleep.
- Naaznin Husein - Founder, Freedom Wellness Management and an Eminent Dietitian.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor