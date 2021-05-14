India's leading Gate and ESE Preparation Academy - ACE Engineering, goes digital with Deep Learn Platform

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): A year ago the world wholly embraced online education as a resort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the format seems to have stuck its roots deeper into the future.

Online learning has now become the new normal, but the glaring deficiencies in the system seem to be a major concern. Unstable videos, lack of interactive sessions and the absence of practical applications have stagnated the learning process.

Being pioneers and leading players in the educational sector, ACE Engineering Academy aims to resolve these issues through their online platform. Bringing their decades worth of experience into the digital arena, the academy has worked through the gap faced by students to curate content that ensures maximum learning efficiency.

ACE Engineering is set to redefine online education space through their leading e-learning platform Deep Learn. With 62 AIR 1st Ranks in GATE and 19 AIR 1st Ranks in ESE, Deep-Learn is India's leading online education platform for Engineering Competitive Exams. Through the Deep Learn platform, ACE Engineering Academy currently offers carefully structured online courses for GATE, ESE, SSC-JE, GENCO/TRANSCO, APPSC/TSPSC aimed towards students and working professionals.

With IIT, IISC, ISRO alumni; GATE and ESE rankers, and senior engineers from companies like Amazon, L & T, etc., as faculty members, the platform offers personally designed study materials and tests. The platform provides pre-recorded videos and hosts daily live interactive sessions to help students clear their doubts. The pre-recorded videos include various 2D and 3D animation to create a better understanding of relevant topics and numericals. With over 100 free online tests and weekly self-assessment tests, the platform assesses students' performances to update and create suitable exam preparatory strategies.

"We are currently living through unprecedented times and it is understandable that students find it difficult to fully comprehend the content that they receive during online classes. So we decided to offer exhaustive learning support - right from online test series, study material, 1:1 mentoring, to email & live doubt clearing sessions. We make use of all available tools to provide students with a practical understanding of their course through animated displays," said Raghu Vamsi Yadala, CEO, Deep Learn Platform.

He further added, "Research suggests that there is a significant decrease in the attention span displayed by students. Taking this into consideration, we have structured our courses to garner maximum attention and focus. Our aim is to upskill students to help them advance in their careers. We are committed to providing high-quality and accessible education by partnering with India's premier educational institutions and universities. Our mission is to create learning opportunities for people all over the world to help them secure their future."

Following its success in the country, Deep Learn has now set its sight on expanding towards a global stage. With regularly updated courses and variable subscription and EMI options, Deep-Learn has become a favorable alternative to offline studies. Students and parents can consult and enroll for the courses offered by visiting their website (https://deep-learn.in) deep-learn.in. Deep Learn is an online learning initiative powered by (https://www.aceenggacademy.com) ACE Engineering, India's leading GATE & ESE Preparation academy.

