Informa Markets in India Demonstrates Best Practices and Safety Protocols; Restarts Physical format of Trade Exhibitions with AllSecure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Taking the responsibility to kickstart trade exhibitions, Informa Markets in India has announced six physical B2B events in December, supported with 'AllSecure' - a re-start safety standard which will safeguard the Health and Safety of stakeholders, in line with the government's guidelines to ensure a smooth, secured experience for exhibitors and visitors.

The announcement was made soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India allowed B2B events to re-start via a detailed SOP. With this development, the Government has also directly recognized B2B marketplaces for providing 'major stimulus for industrial and commercial development'.

To conduct physical trade exhibitions amidst the new normal, Informa Markets in India created the 'AllSecure' safety standard. A detailed set of enhanced measures, AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

These international protocols are based on the broader principles of Physical Distancing, Protect and Detect, Cleaning and Hygiene and detailed Communications on these principles.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the Government of India and especially the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Commerce for their timely decision on reopening of B2B Events and Exhibitions. On behalf of the B2B events industry, we are delighted to kick-start the proceedings with physical shows scheduled in the last month of 2020 with complete adherence to the government's SOPs, as well as Informa's 'AllSecure' health and safety standards," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while commenting on this occasion.

"The shows will help in recalibrating the industry at a tipping point where a further gap for organising trade exhibitions would have set the industry back by a huge margin. As catalysts to the economy, restarting trade exhibitions will be a step towards Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) as envisaged by the Government for the nation," said Yogesh Mudras.

"The New Normal 2020 has enabled us to leverage the exciting possibilities of digital events, while staying connected to our stakeholders, and we delivered over 85 of them during the lockdown phase. Looking ahead, we seek to provide turnkey hybrid engagements, combining the best of physical and virtual platforms. These will enable us to offer efficient, impressive and state-of-the-art solutions for our stakeholder's evolving requirements. We look forward to welcoming them at our array of physical trade exhibitions," he added.

The physical trade shows, dates, and the sector they cater to include:

8th Annual InnoPack F & B 2020 Confex: 4th December, New Delhi (Food and Beverages Packaging)

Fi India and Hi: 8-10th December, New Delhi (Food and Health ingredients)

ProPak India: 8-10th December, New Delhi (Processing and Packaging)

Renewable Energy India Expo: 10-12th Dec, Greater Noida (Renewable and Green Energy)

Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair: 12-14th Dec, New Delhi (Gem and Jewellery)

Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair: 18-20th Dec, Hyderabad (Gem and Jewellery)

