PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]/ Dubai [UAE]/ Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Singapore, September 29: Inspira Enterprise, a global leader in cybersecurity services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 - Global. This recognition places Inspira among the cybersecurity service providers Everest Group evaluated for market success and delivery capabilities in the global cybersecurity services landscape. Commenting on the achievement, Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise, remarked, "We are proud to have Inspira Enterprise recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 - Global. This strongly validates our continued investments in cybersecurity capabilities, talent, technology, and global delivery. We remain focused on delivering innovative and outcome-driven cybersecurity services that enable our customers to navigate an evolving threat landscape with greater confidence and resilience."

Kumar Avijit, Vice President at Everest Group, said , "Inspira Enterprise has strengthened its position in the global cybersecurity services market through its managed security capabilities, industry-aligned offerings, and broad technology partner ecosystem. Its AI-enabled MDR capabilities and iSmart2 dashboard help enterprises improve detection, response, and operational visibility, while its IAM, PAM, ITDR, and non-human identity capabilities support evolving identity security requirements. Inspira also brings industry-specific frameworks and control mappings to address regulatory needs, complemented by five Cyber Fusion Centers and a regional delivery footprint that enable 24x7 managed security operations. While its capabilities in areas such as broader agentic AI, scaled SASE and SSE, and sovereign cloud continue to mature, its expanding security portfolio and delivery capabilities have positioned Inspira Enterprise as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 - Global."

Over the years, Inspira Enterprise has built a strong global presence delivering intelligent, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions. With Cyber Fusion Centers and 24x7 support, Inspira helps organizations strengthen security, compliance, and risk management while building digital trust. View the complete report here - https://inspiraenterprise.com/insights/inspira-enterprise-named-major-contender-in-everest-groups-2026-cybersecurity-services About Inspira Enterprise Inspira Enterprise is a global cybersecurity, AI and digital transformation services provider helping organizations secure, govern and operate their digital environments in an increasingly AI-driven world. With a presence across 20+ countries, Inspira delivers end-to-end capabilities spanning cybersecurity for AI, cyber advisory and governance, identity and access management, managed detection and response, threat and vulnerability management, cloud and infrastructure security, data security, OT/IoT security, ServiceNow Risk & Security, Microsoft Security and managed security services.

Disclaimer Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Media Contact: Arvind Lakshmiratan Chief Marketing Officer Arvind.lakshmiratan@inspiraenterprise.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)