IRMA creates managers committed to the principles of Equitable Growth and Sustainable Development

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/Mediawire): "Integrity is the stuff legends are made of," said Dr Verghese Kurien, popularly known as the milkman of India and the architect of India's modern dairy industry.

He fostered several top-notch institutions such as AMUL, GCMMF, NDDB, and IRMA.

He envisioned IRMA as a top-tier institution that would develop young women and men who would dream big and act big for rural India over time. As a result, IRMA was tasked with ensuring that it prioritises India's agricultural and rural economy in all its activities, both academic, research and consulting.

In 1979, he brought together some of the country's most experienced management thinkers and practitioners to help guide the Institute during its formative years. After 42 long years, the IRMA and its graduates, affectionately known as IRMAns, have kept Dr Kurien's words alive. In his view, the managers-in-training at IRMA should be trained as decision-makers with the core values of empathy, honesty and integrity.

Postgraduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) PGDM(RM) creates managers capable of understanding the nuances of three interacting systems of society - economic, social and bio-sphere. As a participant in the PGDM(RM) course, all the learnings provide the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the different aspects of rural life with the philosophy "Sa Vidya YaVimuktaye" meaning "education liberates". Participants derive value from the PGDM(RM) course not just from the salary package they receive at the end of the program but also from the relevance of the career option in relation to the larger national development context.

General management courses at other B-Schools and IRMA are almost identical, including the subject matter, the pedagogy, the lexicon, and the analytical focus. As a management institution, IRMA sets itself apart from other B-Schools by its conviction that managers should serve the social and economic interests of the poor. Therefore, the graduates of IRMA are valued by corporate and non-corporate organisations that believe in the principles of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

The transformational model of learning will play a crucial role in uplifting agriculture and rural economy at a time when the nation strives to build the 5 trillion dollar economy envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country stands to benefit from IRMA's educational initiatives at the postgraduate and doctoral levels in the field of rural management.

(https://www.irma.ac.in/programmes/pgdrm-post-graduate-diploma-in-rural-management/admissions/admission-notice)

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)