VMPL New Delhi [India], September 16: The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has transformed the façades of exhibition halls at Bharat Mandapam into large-scale digital canvases, adding a new dimension to the venue's role as a platform for international engagement, cultural storytelling and exhibition innovation. The initiative, implemented with Tagbin as the technology partner, brought together LED mesh systems, projection technology, experiential design and digital storytelling to transform the architecture of Bharat Mandapam into an immersive visual experience during the recently concluded BRICS Summit. The digital façades showcased the rich cultural identity of participating BRICS nations through visual narratives featuring traditional art, iconic monuments, landscapes, cultural patterns, living heritage and contemporary achievements.

Bringing Cultural Storytelling Beyond the Exhibition Floor With the initiative, ITPO extended cultural engagement beyond the conventional exhibition space, turning the architecture of Bharat Mandapam itself into a medium for storytelling. The large-format LED mesh systems integrate with the building's façade while enabling dynamic visual content to be displayed across the exterior surfaces. Speaking about the initiative, Shri Jawed Ashraf, IFS, Chairman of ITPO, said: "Bharat Mandapam has emerged as a platform where India engages with the world. With this digital façade initiative, we are extending that experience beyond the exhibition halls and into the architecture itself. During BRICS, our endeavour was to create a powerful visual celebration of the cultures of participating nations, while building a digital infrastructure that can continue to serve exhibitors and visitors for years to come."

A Permanent Digital Platform for Exhibitors Beyond the BRICS Summit, the newly created infrastructure is designed to function as a permanent digital communication and visibility platform at Bharat Mandapam. Going forward, exhibitors and event organisers will be able to use designated façade surfaces for approved event identities, campaigns, brand films and other digital content for a fixed fee. This creates an additional avenue for exhibitors to extend their visibility beyond their individual exhibition spaces, while opening a new revenue opportunity for ITPO. The platform can also support a range of applications, from exhibition branding and public communication to curated digital art and cultural showcases.

Technology Meets Architecture As ITPO's appointed technology implementation partner, Tagbin brought together experiential technology, digital design and storytelling to create the digital façade experience. The project reflects a broader shift in how large public venues can use technology-not simply as an additional layer, but as an integrated part of the visitor experience and venue infrastructure. With the successful deployment of the digital façades, Bharat Mandapam now has the capability to dynamically transform its visual identity based on the event, exhibition or cultural programme it hosts. The initiative establishes a new dimension to Bharat Mandapam's identity: a venue where architecture itself can become a platform for cultural exchange, storytelling, communication and exhibitor visibility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)