JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) announces JET 2021 dates for B.Tech and M.Tech programs

You would like to read
- 7 Must Techniques to Follow for 2021 Board Examinations
- 7 must techniques to follow for 2021 Board Examinations
- How to crack competitive examinations in first attempt?
- LSAT--India 2021 Online Entrance Test advanced to 29 May before the CBSE examinations
- Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Considering the current situation, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), JU-FET, will conduct the Jain Entrance Test (JET) 2021 via remote proctored mode (Online) on June 27, 28, and 29 for B.Tech and June 29 for M.Tech engineering courses.
The B.Tech applicants will be required to select a slot of their convenience amongst the given three days to appear for JET 2021.
JET is mandatory for availing admittances to several UG and PG engineering programs offered by JU-FET. It is also compulsory for applicants to appear for JET to secure admission through scholarship and merit-based seats. Through JET, the top rankers are eligible for up to 1 crore of scholarship in the 1st year. Candidates from Defence, SC/ST, and Sports categories are also eligible for scholarship through JET.
For B.Tech programs, the JET 2021 exam pattern consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) divided into 3 sections with a total of 150 marks. The JET 2021 MCQs-based exam paper for M.Tech programs is similar to that of B.Tech exams with an additional section that includes domain-based questions with total marks (the score). The medium of the JET examinations is in English.
Results of JET will be announced on JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)'s official website (https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/). To view the selection criteria, candidates can visit: (https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/jet-btech-mtech).
Dr Naveen S., Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) commented, "In the wake of the current COVID-19 situation and the steep rise in COVID cases across the country, we have decided to go ahead with the online and remote proctoring of the JET. The second wave has affected a lot of people in the country and particularly youth, who are the bright future of our nation. Hence, without impacting their health and safety, but at the same time, ensuring that the quality of education is upheld, we have arrived at this conclusion."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor