JK Securities to scale its operations with new initiatives, platforms, and identity

Anand (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI/Heylin Spark): JK Securities - Leading Stock Broking Company from Gujarat gears up for the future with new initiatives, platforms, and Identity. Established in 1995 in Anand District, JK Securities in the last 26 years has grown to become one of the most trusted stockbroking and financial services companies and now operates in over 20 cities with 12 branches and over 60 franchise partners.

The dynamic world of financial services and stockbroking is rapidly evolving. JK Securities with a vision of the future has embarked on a transformational path and has launched several internal and external initiatives along with a New Brand Identity. The company has also launched a new website, intending to provide the clients, partners, and employees with a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

The New Brand Identity symbolizes the path towards growth and success with the legacy of the relationships developed on Trust, Honesty, and commitment in the last 26 years.

Further emphasizing the critical importance of Investor Education, Partner Training & Development JK Securities has launched a knowledge-sharing forum - DISHA.

Pranav Patel, MD of JK Securities in his inaugural address upraised the gathering with a Vision, Mission for the future, and the thought as well as the philosophy behind the New Brand Identity. He attributes this organic growth to the trust bestowed upon the firm by its loyal clients as a result of honest and transparent business practices.

Krishna Narnolia - Founder & CMD of Narnolia Group of Companies addressed the conclave with insights on the Market outlook 2021 with opportunities for Full Service Broking Companies.

The attendees of the DISHA21 conclave were enlightened with an insightful and motivating address on "Significance of Personal Touch in the Financial Services Sector" delivered by Samish Dalal - Assoc. Prof. at SP Jain School of Global Business Management.

Kiran awarded the prestigious JK Ratna Award to Ms. Ketki Paresh Patel for exceptional work and commitment of over 23 years as a JK Securities Franchise Partner and Manish Shah for exceptional client support and success for over 17 years as one of the most senior and long-serving team members of JKSecurities.

The DISHA Conclave 2021 was organized on 4th September 2021 and was graced by the honored presence of Samish Dalal- Asso. Prof. SP Jain School of Global Business Management, Krishna Narnolia - CMD of Narnolia Group of Companies, Bhavesh Patel - MD Bhaishree Group, CA Kiran Patel - Director JK Securities, Pranav Patel - MD JK Securities as well as all the Franchise partners and team members of JK Securities.

