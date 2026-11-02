SMPL Delhi-NCR [India], November 2: K.sons, an established real estate developer with a growing presence across North India, has secured two prestigious honours at the Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2026. The company was recognised as the 'Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year', while its residential development, Vasudev Elements, received the 'Iconic Project of the Year - Residential' award. The dual recognition marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, acknowledging both its expanding real estate presence and its approach to creating thoughtfully planned developments. With a legacy spanning over 30 years, K.sons has established a strong foundation in real estate development, backed by 5,000+ units delivered across residential and plotted communities, over 3 million sq. m. of developed land, 2+ million sq. m. under development and 1.2+ million sq. m. of land reserves. These milestones reflect the scale of the company's operations and its continued focus on creating long-term value through planned residential, commercial and integrated developments.

Building on this foundation, K.sons has steadily expanded its presence across Mathura, Vrindavan, Hathras, Faridabad and Noida. Its recent entry into the Delhi NCR real estate market marks a significant step in its expansion, bringing decades of development experience to one of India's most competitive property markets. Beyond end-to-end real estate development, the company is also expanding its focus towards the revival and completion of stalled and distressed projects, unlocking their potential and restoring value for homebuyers and stakeholders. Among its notable developments is Vasudev Elements, a 17-acre integrated township in Sunrakh Bangar, Vrindavan. Bringing together residential plots, villas, group housing and commercial spaces within a master-planned environment, the project reflects the company's approach to comprehensive community development. Its recognition as 'Iconic Project of the Year - Residential' further strengthens K.sons' development portfolio.

The 'Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year' award marks a promising new chapter for K.sons, recognising the company's growth potential and its emergence as a real estate brand to watch. With a strong foundation built over three decades and an ambitious vision for the future, the recognition signals the opportunities ahead as K.sons looks to establish a stronger identity and make a meaningful impact in India's evolving real estate landscape. Commenting on the dual recognition, Mr. Ashish Kaushick, Managing Director, K.sons, said, "These two recognitions mark an important milestone in a journey built over three decades. For us, growth has never been about expanding our footprint alone, but about creating developments that carry lasting value across generations. Our vision is to take K.sons beyond its established markets and build it into one of North India's most respected real estate brands, known for its foresight, scale and commitment to quality. Our entry into Delhi NCR is a significant step towards that ambition, and we see tremendous potential to shape the next chapter of real estate development across emerging markets."

The dual recognition reflects two important aspects of K.sons' journey: its capabilities in delivering distinctive residential developments and its evolution as an expanding real estate brand. As the company builds on its legacy and strengthens its presence across new markets, the awards reinforce its position in North India's evolving real estate landscape. About K.sons K.sons is an Indian real estate development group with over 30 years of legacy and a portfolio spanning residential communities, integrated townships, plotted developments and commercial spaces. With 5,000+ units delivered and an expanding development pipeline, the group has established its presence across Mathura, Vrindavan, Hathras, Faridabad and Noida. K.sons continues to focus on strategic growth, thoughtful planning and the creation of lasting value through its developments.

Website: www.ksonsgroup.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)