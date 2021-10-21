Knowledge Lens recognised as Niche Player in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for its IIoT Platform, iLens

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based technology trendsetter Knowledge Lens today announced that their IIoT Platform iLens (UnifyTwin), has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2021 Magic Quadrant Report for Industrial IoT Platforms.
The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
Knowledge Lens has successfully transformed manufacturing companies into Smart Enterprises by implementing contextualized Intelligent IoT Apps using iLens Platform deployed either on cloud or on-premise. iLens combines the power of connected factory and connected worker into a single unified solution, thus eliminating the digital blind spots for smarter manufacturing.
With over 7 years of domain expertise in the IIoT space, their solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and 4000+ customers and industry leaders in various sectors such as Manufacturing, Automation, Pharmaceutical, Retail, among others across India, the United States, and Middle East regions. In August 2021, UnifyTwin Inc, was established in the United States to further expand the global presence of iLens across the world.
Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables business leaders to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs. Other companies that made it to the report include Siemens, Hitachi, Microsoft & Amazon Web Services (AWS).
An excerpt from the Report reads, "The IIoT platform is differentiated from legacy operational technology (OT) by its ability to cost-effectively collect higher volumes of high-velocity, complex machine data from networked IoT endpoints. The IIoT platform also orchestrates historically siloed data sources to enable better accessibility and improve insights and actions across a heterogeneous asset group through specialised analysis of the data."
View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant Report to learn more about Knowledge Lens' strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings (https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-27OE29HH & amp;ct=211018 & amp;st=sb) here.
Sudheesh Narayanan, CEO at Knowledge Lens and Managing Director of UnifyTwin, Inc. commented, "We are excited to be recognized as a Niche Player in the Industrial IoT Platforms market by Gartner based on our Industry 4.0 offering. We strongly believe that our next generation Industry 5.0 solution (UnifyTwin) will take us to the Leader quadrant, as we not only leverage machine data but also contextualize human intelligence to create predictable ultra-efficient operations and eliminate digital blind spots. The demand for Industrial IoT and Digital Transformation is emerging across industries as we move towards the next wave of Industrial Revolution."
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, 18 October 2021, Alfonso Velosa. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
