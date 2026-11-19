PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Kouzina Food Tech Private has launched a ₹1 combined upfront franchise-fee offer for three brands-Bunly, Wrapmate and Waffle Way, making a strategic push to expand through India's existing restaurants, cafes, bakeries and hotel kitchens. The move prioritises market penetration and recurring revenue over upfront franchise income, supporting Kouzina's ₹200 crore revenue target for FY2026-27 and its ambition to reach 2,000 kitchens and ₹1,500 crore annual revenue in the next five years. While Kouzina's regular franchise packages range from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, the new initiative lowers the entry barrier for eligible existing operators. Its strategy use established kitchen infrastructure, equipment and available staff capacity to add brands, increase throughput and improve the profitability of the kitchen.

The category selection targets distinct consumption occasions: Burgers and wraps for meals and snacking, and waffles for desserts. Swiggy reported 4.42 crore burger orders in 2025, with chocolate waffles among its most-ordered late-night desserts. The selection of these three brands is thus strategic and focussed. Geetika Anand Gupta, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Kouzina Food Tech said, "The ₹1 offer is a deliberate marketing move to accelerate penetration and take our brands pan-India. We are targeting the vast existing food-business community and I am personally very excited to see the initial response of this ₹1 offer." Shrikanth, Head of Business Development, Kouzina Food Tech added, "Existing kitchens give us a route to scale across pan India faster. By lowering the upfront fee and selecting capable operating partners, we aim to build a wider network with partner performance at the centre of our growth. We will support partners with training, sourcing, aggregator integration, marketing, operational monitoring and financial reconciliation. Participation will be subject to kitchen suitability, market feasibility and agreement terms."

About Kouzina Food Tech Kouzina Food Tech is a Bengaluru-based food-service platform that builds and scales consumer food brands through a technology-enabled, asset-light partner-kitchen model. Its portfolio spans meals, snacks, bakery and regional cuisines. The company combines multiple brands with shared infrastructure, standardized processes and ongoing partner support to help entrepreneurs launch and grow food businesses. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)