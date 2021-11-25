Leading Indian short video app Hipi introduces its latest avatar offering the world's first AI-based in-video discovery feature

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's extraordinary short video platform and a destination for many talented creators, Hipi raises the curtain on its new revamped look.
Hipi has gone an extra mile this time by providing the world's first in-video 'Shop' button that lets the users discover and shop products from short videos they love. In establishing a new benchmark, Hipi allows users to find style inspiration and save the looks they adore while consuming the video.
With groundbreaking features, Hipi allows users to make videos in few seconds through its revolutionary short video creator section and brings the power of professional editing to users at large via filters, effects, and music. Hipi bundles a power package for creators to unleash their creativity and showcase their sumptuous work to the world.
Addressing the curtain-raiser, GBS Bindra Chief Business Officer of Hipi said: "In-Video discovery is an enormous addition to the most loved app for short videos and entertainment in India. Hipi uses the power of machine learning and computer vision to bring product discovery to the video. Hipi fuels product discovery and leads the seismic shift in consumer behaviour as we know. Unlike other platforms where creators must manually add the products to photos and videos, Hipi is able to do this at scale using technology, saving precious time for creators. The time saved by the creators can be spent honing their craft rather than do manual grunt work of adding products.''
Hipi is the unique short video App that has created a distinguished benefit for its creators and users in the sea of identical short videos Apps. Hipi enables creators to showcase their unique talents and gain stardom in its true sense, through various opportunities that Hipi brings being from the house of Zee Entertainment.
