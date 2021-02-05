Mangaluru becomes data-driven with Integrated Command Control Centre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) of Mangaluru, a part of the smart city project, being implemented by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, enables the city administration to take strategic decisions in the areas of transport, surveillance, solid waste management, disaster management, and many other city operations based on the analysis of real-time data.

Mangaluru Smart City

Among the major applications of ICCC are Intelligent Transport Management System, Solid Waste Management System, Unified Messaging System, Public Information System, and Disaster Management & Emergency Response. Comprising different layers and components, ICCC collects, integrates, and processes real-time data from multiple types of sensors. Nearing completion is the development of One Touch Mangaluru, a web and mobile-enabled master platform for accessing all the services and operations management.

Mangaluru becomes the first city in Karnataka to implement a QR code-based solid waste management system, wherein each house is assigned a QR code. The collection staff can scan the code after collecting waste - they can also enter additional information - say a house is closed, using a handheld device.

The entire process can be tracked, monitored and managed with the help of data, map and reports that are displayed at the ICCC. Out of 60 wards in the city, ten wards are already covered by the smart system of collecting solid waste - and the collection staff is trained. The final testing is in progress in three wards. The residents too can register complaints through One Touch Mangaluru mobile app from their smartphones.

Mangaluru also gets smart poles that have emerged as the core components of smart city infrastructure. A new feature on the urban landscape, these poles come with in-built surveillance systems, cameras, and leverage sensors and communication technologies to create an intelligent environment. The smart poles are connected to ICCC and help authorities in monitoring various services - including traffic, delivered in the city. Since the status of poles can be identified remotely, there is no need for physical examination of poles.

The video surveillance system on these poles can help police maintain law and order, as the posts can help in detecting traffic violations, criminal activities, and in responding to emergency situations. With the internet of things (IoT), connectivity and smart pole technology, emergency services and first responders have a powerful smart detection tool that can help them close the emergency response gap. Smart poles can help identify high pollution areas and help the administration take localized measures to tackle emission issues.

Mangaluru is one of the leaders in ICCC implementation in Karnataka. The ICCC has come handy during the COVID pandemic as it is used as an emergency response centre for the Mangaluru City Corporation.

Madras Security Printer Private Limited (MSP), a 42-year old company specializing in e-governance solutions, IT & ICT based solution, smart card-based solutions, identity management, biometric solutions, data centre & high-security printing, is the Local System Integrator of the ICCC in this port city. MSP is also the Master System Integrator (MSI) for the Centralized Data Center, being set up at Karnataka Municipal Data Society, Bengaluru, for connecting five smart cities in the State, and host data from the cities centrally.

