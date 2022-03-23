Mavenir wins Voice and Data Excellence Award in Best Network Software Category

You would like to read
- SIA-India Pitches for Balanced Approach for Allocation of the Spectrum for IMT and Satellite
- Infosys Cobalt and MIT Technology review insights launch 'The Cloud Hub' - a one-stop destination to help enterprises navigate from cloud chaos to clarity
- Wolken Software launches a Cloud-native, self-serve SaaS Customer Service Platform, Wolken Care
- VMware delivers 'Cloud-Smart' approach for the multi-cloud era at VMworld 2021
- Robin.io and Prodapt form alliance to deliver differentiated Cloud-Native Services for 5G to digital service providers
New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has won the Voice & Data Excellence Award in the category of 'Network Software' for Mavenir's Converged Mobile and Packet Core Solution, part of the MAVcore portfolio.
The award recognizes the excellence in network software and Mavenir's success in delivering cloud-native, fully virtualized, and fully containerized mobile core, that provides voice, data, video, messaging, and other core services in a software-driven approach.
Accepting the award on behalf of the company, Sanjay Bakaya, Country Head - India & Regional Vice President South Asia at Mavenir said, "We are honored to receive the Excellence Award from Voice & Data and are humbled by this recognition of our work in software for building 4G/5G networks. It gives us immense pleasure to share that most of this software is being designed, developed, tested and operated by Indians within India, to serve our Indian and global customers. I am sure this award will further motivate Indian engineering graduates to join the Mavenir family and work on cutting edge technology in network software."
The solutions portfolio includes Mavenir's award-winning Converged Packet Core and leading VoLTE IMS and voice services and solutions: including VoLTE roaming and PCRF capability, and its leading-edge Converged Packet Core solution delivering a next-generation modernized data network.
5G is rapidly changing the old paradigms in voice communication, with 5G SA and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services inspiring new, more advanced features. Mavenir delivers the 5G-enabled voice service (VoNR or Vo5G) and provides high-definition voice and video calls that allow Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to offer new features and a better user experience.
CSPs can leverage existing networks while making a flexible and cost-effective journey to 5G. CSPs can invest in a single infrastructure, purpose-built for any cloud, to run all core workloads with the flexibility to choose any standard hardware. This offers CSPs a strategic growth plan with minimal risk, unlimited scale, and greatly improved speed, security, and reliability.
This award is a testament that Mavenir's cloud-native, software-driven approach future-proofs the architecture for its CSP customers, enabling the network to handle the demands of 5G and beyond.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor