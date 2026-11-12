VMPL New Delhi [India], November 12: The second Moscow International Game Week ran from October 29 to November 1. Over four days, the festival welcomed 250,000 visitors, while Moscow studios held meetings with partners from 25 countries. The main venue was Moscow Game Hub. From October 30 to November 1, more than 85 companies showcased new games, animation projects, gaming services and equipment in the festival's exhibition area. The exhibition attracted 25,000 visitors. Russian and international studios presented their work. Brasília Game Hub showcased projects by Brazilian developers, while Korean publisher Burning Soul presented more than 10 games for mobile devices and computers.

The business program brought together developers, publishers, investors and representatives of related industries. Over three days, more than 50 sessions were held across two stages, featuring over 250 Russian and international experts. Participants discussed business models, government support for studios, game world-building, talent development and the use of artificial intelligence. Other sessions focused on bringing Russian games to international markets, adapting games for film and developing games based on books. Student teams presented their projects to industry experts. International delegates also visited studios based at Moscow Game Hub and held business meetings with Moscow companies. The business program included the presentation of a study on the competitiveness of global video game hubs, prepared by consulting firm Yakov and Partners. Moscow Game Hub shared third place with Sweden's Game Habitat in Malmö. Hubs in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai took the first two places.

On October 31 and November 1, the LAN finals of Moscow Cyber Games 2026, an international Counter-Strike 2 tournament, took place at the hub's esports arena. A total of 956 teams competed for a place in the finals. HOTU, 1w, 5 Stars Esports and The Huns advanced to the final stage. Russian team 1w won the tournament, defeating HOTU 2-0. According to the organizers, the live broadcasts attracted 2 million viewers. "An international Counter-Strike tournament was held in Moscow for the first time since 2019. Its results count toward the official global rankings and affect which teams qualify for the season's major tournament. A total of 956 teams from 31 countries competed for a place in the finals, and the deciding match took place at Moscow Game Hub, with a Russian team taking the title. The hub has been operating since November last year, and hosting a tournament of this level confirms that its infrastructure meets international standards. We want to hold similar competitions at the hub regularly," said Gyulnara Agamova, Head of the Agency of Creative Industries of Moscow.

The hub also hosted Video Game Night on October 31 and November 1, attracting around 15,000 visitors. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the entire venue, from the underground parking area to the third floor, operated as one gaming space. Guests took part in gaming activities and show matches and listened to video game music. At midnight, American actor Ned Luke, who played Michael De Santa in GTA V, took to the stage to meet fans and give an interview. Video Game Night was one of the festival's main events. From 9 p.m. on October 31 until 5 a.m. on November 1, the entire hub, from the underground parking area to the third floor, became one large gaming space. Shortly before midnight, actor Ned Luke, who played Michael De Santa in GTA V, appeared on stage. The character's voice, appearance and movements were based on Luke.

"This place here is supporting developers in Russia to help them develop video games. You've got a motion capture studio right here, you've got a sound production studio right here. You can make a video game right here just as good as GTA 5," said Ned Luke, the American actor who played Michael in GTA V. The citywide program began on October 29 and included more than 1,000 venues across Russia and other CIS countries. Gaming clubs, educational organizations, bookstores and cafes took part. More than 200,000 people competed in the program's tournaments. Visitors could also attend talks, try independent games and take part in other themed events.

Moscow International Game Week was organized by the Agency of Creative Industries of Moscow under the Moscow Department of Culture. The festival introduced audiences to Russian game and animation projects and gave developers a platform to meet international partners and discuss entering new markets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)