MX Player appoints Suresh Menon as the Content and Creative Head for MX Studios

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/Mediawire): MX Player, India's entertainment super app is now offering brands a unique opportunity to engage with its large and diverse audience through creative storytelling and innovative scripted formats that enable brands with fresh content solutions and tell immersive stories with the launch of MX Studios.

The platform has appointed actor-comedian Suresh Menon as the Content and Creative Head to lead this mandate for MX Studios, which is positioned as an enabler for brands to tell compelling stories that not only appeals to the viewers, but also meets the business needs of advertisers.Suresh Menon brings his years of rich experience of working in the entertainment industry to this role and is someone who can understand brands, their ethos and their communication objectives while seamlessly integrating them into engaging narratives.

Commenting on his appointment, Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Media "We are delighted to announce the launch of MX Studios that will curate and produce scripted narratives in an entertaining fashion & we're excited to have Suresh Menon on board as the Content and Creative Head for MX Studios. Having demonstrated a history of working across different entertainment media as well as running his own content production business, we believe he is the perfect addition to the team at MX Studios."

Suresh Menon further added saying, "I have been a part of the media and entertainment fraternity for close to two decades and I've had a vast experience in scripting, ideating and storytelling across formats like theatre, television, films and webseries. I am excited to bring these strengths to my new role as the Content and Creative Head for MX Studios."

MX Studios' recent project was the unique yet engaging Visit Abu Dhabi travelogue with Vicky Kaushal. The actor shared a sneak-peak of 'Finding Vicky' on his social media handle for the same. This is the first of many interesting projects that MX Studios has been working on with various brands and there will be many other such exciting content announcements that will take place under Suresh Menon's able leadership.

Download the App Now

Web:(https://www.mxplayer.in) (https://www.mxplayer.in/)

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)