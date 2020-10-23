myjen.ai announces launch of Artificial Intelligence based learning and development products in India

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amidst the growing realty of hybrid workplaces emerging as the new normal, myjen.ai, a fast growing AI powered communication skills coaching company driven by data sciences and cloud computing today announced the launch of its AI based Learning & Development products kWurd, an email writing AI coach application and uSpeek, an AI based tool to improve verbal communication skills.

The global AI training dataset market size was valued at USD 956.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5 per cent.

myjen products use NLP, sentiment analysis and data learning, to give the user personalized and contextual feedback. It mines data to show inherent de-railing patterns across teams, functions and geographies, providing invaluable insights for individuals and organizations ultimately delivering business performance.

myjen's experienced team comes with 40 plus years coaching, learning and development experience and has worked with 50 plus corporate clients, and 100,000 trainees in 24 countries.

"In the new normal emerging from the pandemic, increasingly as people are moving towards a future of work with hybrid workplaces, new-age technologies will play a major role towards enabling effective virtual communication. This includes AI based products and solutions that help enhance communication and interpersonal skills. At 'myJen AI' our apps 'uSpeek' and 'kWurd' use an AI based interface to gives you real time, personalized, contextual coaching on Written and Oral Communication Skills, managing talent, soft skills training and microlearnin," said Shammi Pant, Co-founder, myjen.ai., while announcing the launch.

"We are looking at reaching out to ITES, Financial, Pharmaceutical, Retail. Services, HR Recruiting Firms and Manufacturing Industries. The Education sector is also a huge focus area at a College, University level as well as organizations coaching students for MBA, Civil Services entrance. In any field approximately 80 per cent of your success is determined by you communication skills," said Jenny Sarang, Co-founder, myjen.ai.

"From increased productivity, to more satisfied customers, higher innovation improving communication skills at an organization level has tremendous benefits. Our products are highly analytical thus they have a very data driven approach to coaching. You can get view the skill level across your organization by team, geography, level and even customer. At 1/100th the cost of class room training our solution is highly affordable and scalable," Jenny Sarang added.

kWurd

KWurd Is an Email writing AI Coach Application, with useful features, an Intuitive Interface and powerful design. It helps user on their communications style, clarity, writing style, empathy, sentiments, emotions, spelling, grammar and word statistics backed by Team of Communication, AI Experts & Developers. kwurd.com.

uSpeek

uSpeek is an AI-based tool which helps in improving spoken word. From body language, word power, to voice it gives a holistic analysis, in a matter of minutes. After sharing the video, it gives a detailed report on 25 unique parameters across three major areas: Body Language, Word Power and Voice. With the subscription, come learning videos and exercises to help on areas of improvement. uspeeknow.com

myjen is an AI powered Coaching and Leadership Development Company. It's driven by the vision of making leadership coaching personalized, on the job, real time & microlearning. myjen.ai committed to bringing Artificial Intelligence to training solutions and aims to revolutionize the way we learn.

It has created and designed 3 AI based products to enhance Communication and Interpersonal Skills, however as of now uSpeek, kWurd are available in the market. myjen.ai comes with 40 plus years coaching, learning and development experience and has worked with 50 plus corporate clients, and 100,000 trainees in 24 countries. The company has its corporate offices in India and United States.

