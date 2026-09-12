NewsVoir Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: Nilkamal Sleep, the mattress brand from the leading furniture company Nilkamal Limited, has announced its association with Bigg Boss Telugu for the latest season. The partnership brings together two powerful consumer propositions, high-quality sleep and highly engaging entertainment, to create a distinctive brand integration that will see Nilkamal Sleep mattresses take center stage inside the iconic Bigg Boss house for over 100 days. Instagram Video - www.instagram.com/reels/DdJADFwMr2-/ As part of its association with Bigg Boss Telugu, Nilkamal Sleep is supplying its Bounce Foam Orthopaedic Mattresses across all contestants' bedrooms in the Bigg Boss house. This deep product integration positions the brand as an everyday essential in the contestants' lives, delivering superior comfort and support while giving viewers an authentic, season-long view of the mattresses in action.

The partnership also enables Nilkamal Sleep, one of the most loved brands in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, to further deepen its connection with audiences through the massive popularity and cultural impact of Bigg Boss Telugu. While the Bigg Boss house is defined by high-octane drama, intense challenges, emotions, and non-stop action, Nilkamal Sleep underscores a simple truth: good days begin with good nights. Whether contestants are navigating challenges, conversations, celebrations, disagreements, or demanding tasks, quality rest is essential for recovery and readiness. Nilkamal Sleep ensures every contestant enjoys an optimal sleeping experience, helping them wake up refreshed and prepared to face whatever the house throws their way.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Parekh - Joint Managing Director, Nilkamal Group said, "We are thrilled to bring Nilkamal Sleep into the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Big entertainment demands even better rest, making this collaboration a natural fit for both the housemates and the audience." The partnership is built to go beyond conventional sponsorship visibility. With Nilkamal Sleep mattresses integrated into the contestants' bedrooms throughout the season, the brand becomes part of the show's natural narrative. Mr. Parekh further adds, "The scale and regional connect of Bigg Boss Telugu make it an ideal platform for us to deepen awareness and strengthen brand recall in one of our key markets. We see this partnership as a unique opportunity to take the conversation around better sleep from a product proposition to an everyday cultural conversation."

Nilkamal Sleep is the Mattress brand from Nilkamal Limited, offering products designed to support better rest and everyday wellbeing. The brand offers high-quality mattresses, pillows and sleep accessories, backed by a continued focus on innovation, comfort and consumer needs. With its evolving portfolio of sleep solutions, Nilkamal Sleep aims to help consumers discover products that are best suited to their individual sleep preferences and needs. The brand believes in unlocking the power of a good night's sleep and enabling consumers to wake up refreshed, recharged and ready to embrace every new day. For more information, please visit - www.nilkamalsleep.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)