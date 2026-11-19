PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: NxtGen Cloud Technologies Pvt Ltd (NxtGen), India's sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure company, today announced that it has selected Lightbits Software-Defined Storage (SDS) from Lightbits Labs®, inventor of the NVMe over TCP storage protocol and Inferra™, intelligent KV cache orchestration engine, to modernize its cloud infrastructure.

NxtGen is initially deploying 3.5PB of Lightbits SDS across multiple data centers to support government and enterprise workloads running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (OpenShift-V). The deployment is part of NxtGen's broader initiative to move away from legacy VMware/vSAN and Ceph environments, reduce DRAM and NAND hardware dependencies, and improve resource efficiency. As DRAM and SSD costs and power consumption continue to pressure data center economics, higher-density SDS has become critical to maximizing performance and capacity within a constrained power and hardware footprint. Lightbits SDS addresses this challenge by delivering greater storage performance and density with fewer drives and storage servers, helping customers maximize usable capacity and performance while reducing overall infrastructure costs.