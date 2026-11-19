NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Metro Satyam has announced One Crest, a luxury residential development in Sector 20, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Envisioned as a distinctive address in one of Navi Mumbai's established residential neighborhoods, the project brings together contemporary living, thoughtful design and an elevated luxury lifestyle proposition. With its established social infrastructure and evolving urban landscape, Kharghar provides a compelling setting for the development's premium positioning. Metro Satyam has an estimated gross development value (GDV) portfolio exceeding Rs. 5,000 crore, spanning four ongoing and seven upcoming projects. Their combined development pipeline comprises over 2,500 homes under construction, with approximately 5,000 additional homes planned for launch. Their portfolio also includes Queens Necklace, a project that has witnessed notable sales momentum since its launch. Against this backdrop, One Crest is envisaged with an investment of approximately Rs. 450 crore and an estimated revenue potential of Rs. 700 crore, adding to the groups' expanding residential portfolio in Navi Mumbai.

Mr. Hitesh S. Jain, Managing Director, Metro Group, said, "The ambition behind One Crest is not simply to introduce an international design name to Navi Mumbai. It is to bring a global design perspective into a location that has developed its own strong residential identity." Mr. Karan R. Gulati, Chairman and Managing Director, Satyam Developers, added, "Kharghar offers a compelling combination of accessibility, infrastructure and long-term urban relevance. With the stellar lobby and clubhouse VERVE furnished with Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, we want to create a distinctive address where international design and the sophistication of contemporary living come together with purpose."

A defining feature of ONE CREST is its stellar lobby and clubhouse VERVE furnished with Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, the internationally recognized Italian luxury interiors brand. The association has been brought to the project through ONIRO Group, in association with Czar Group in India represented by Mr. Ashutosh Pathare (Partner), introducing a distinctive expression of Italian fashion living to Kharghar. Navi Mumbai's growing prominence as a residential and investment destination is being shaped by transformative infrastructure, an expanding commercial ecosystem and an increasingly sophisticated lifestyle landscape. The operational Navi Mumbai International Airport, the upcoming Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road (KTLR) and the proposed coastal road are strengthening regional connectivity, while upcoming infrastructure developments continue to enhance the city's long-term appeal. For homebuyers, NRIs and investors alike, this transformation presents an opportunity to be part of Navi Mumbai's evolving growth story, combining the appeal of a well-connected residential destination with the potential for long-term value appreciation. Within this broader growth story, Kharghar offers One Crest an established neighborhood setting, complemented by Atal Setu and the Kharghar Valley Golf Course.

At One Crest, a thoughtfully curated lifestyle offering complements the advantages of its location. The stellar lobby and clubhouse VERVE, furnished with Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors, bring the brand's expressive, fashion-led design sensibilities into the shared residential spaces. Beyond their distinctive aesthetic, the development's amenities are envisioned to create an elevated living experience, with spaces dedicated to leisure, wellness, recreation and social engagement. Together, these elements seek to establish an environment where refined design, everyday comfort and a sense of community come together, adding a distinctive dimension to One Crest's luxury lifestyle proposition. One Crest is conceived with an emphasis on architectural character, spatial planning and a cohesive residential identity. Moving beyond conventional definitions of luxury, the development seeks to bring together fashion, design and functionality to create a distinctive lifestyle experience. The project will offer 3 and 4 BHK residences, along with a select collection of 2 BHK homes, catering to discerning homebuyers while retaining a consistent focus on premium residential living.

The development also reflects the growing significance of established Navi Mumbai neighborhoods within the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With Kharghar's evolving infrastructure and established residential ecosystem, One Crest aims to introduce an internationally influenced luxury lifestyle proposition that combines distinctive design with the advantages of a well-connected urban address. About One Crest One Crest is a luxury residential development by Metro Satyam, located in Sector 20, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project will offer 3 and 4 BHK residences, along with select 2 BHK homes, featuring a stellar lobby and clubhouse VERVE furnished with Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)