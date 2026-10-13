VMPL New Delhi [India], October 13: OPPO India is set to launch the Find X10 Series on 22nd October, comprising the Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10. The series introduces a distinctive camera-inspired design, featuring a Hasselblad-inspired LUMO Color Module and two-tone finish on the Find X10 Pro Max, alongside a sculpted-glass design around the camera module on the Find X10. Built around OPPO's minimalist design philosophy, the Find X10 Series combines precision-crafted aluminium frames, velvet-textured glass finishes and comfortable ergonomics with flagship durability, supported by IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings and OPPO Crystal Shield Glass. A Contemporary Interpretation of Classic Camera Design

At the heart of the Find X10 Pro Max is a design that draws inspiration from the precision and timeless character of professional photographic equipment. The Luna White edition reinterprets camera aesthetics through a contemporary combination of metallic detailing, contrasting textures and carefully sculpted surfaces. Its distinctive LUMO Color Module, finished in matte silver metallic tones, houses the True Color Camera and dual-flash system. Classic knurled detailing, inspired by the tactile controls of professional cameras, surrounds the module, while Hasselblad's signature matte orange accent ring adds a recognisable photographic character. The camera-inspired design extends across the rear panel, where a distinctive two-tone finish combines smooth matte glass with a subtle fabric-inspired pattern.

The contrast between these surfaces introduces depth and texture without compromising the minimalist aesthetic. For those who prefer a more understated aesthetic, the Titanium Grey edition adopts a different interpretation of flagship sophistication, with sculpted-glass detailing around the camera module. Across both finishes, the Find X10 Pro Max features a precisely crafted aluminium frame with flat sides, softly contoured edges and a fine matte finish. A velvet-textured glass back completes the experience, bringing together visual refinement and tactile comfort. Find X10: Minimalist Design, Seamlessly Sculpted The Find X10 carries forward the same design philosophy in a more compact form. Its camera module features sculpted-glass detailing that creates a cohesive silhouette, while the aluminium frame's flat sides, rounded edges and velvet-textured finish ensure comfortable everyday handling.

The Find X10 comes in three distinctive colours: Glacier Blue evokes the cool, clear light over a still sea before sunrise; Glow Coral draws on evening sunlight on historic stone walls; and Mist Grey reflects the soft metallic glow of time-worn stone steps. Snap Key: Personalised convenience at your fingertips Located on the left side of the frame, the customisable button can launch AI Mind Space or be assigned to functions such as sound and vibration controls, the camera, flashlight, voice recording, translation and screenshots. These shortcuts provide quick access to frequently used functions without navigating multiple menus. Whether saving important details during a meeting, recording an idea while travelling or capturing information for later reference, the button makes everyday interactions faster and more intuitive.

Immersive Flat Displays with Ultra-Narrow Symmetrical Bezels The Find X10 Pro Max features a 6.78-inch flat display with symmetrical 1.15mm bezels on all four sides, creating an expansive viewing area for photography, entertainment and productivity. The Find X10 features a 6.59-inch flat display with 0.99mm symmetrical bezels, balancing immersive viewing with comfortable handling. Both devices feature LTPO displays, with refresh rates of up to 144Hz in supported gaming scenarios. Adaptive refresh-rate control helps balance smoothness and power consumption. The displays deliver up to 2,000 nits of global peak brightness and up to 3,600 nits of local peak brightness. Outdoor readability supports viewing and navigation in bright conditions.

Bringing Professional-Grade Colour with BT.2020 Beyond brightness and fluidity, the Find X10 Series delivers a broad range of colours on its displays, with 95% BT.2020 colour gamut coverage, which is widely used in professional film production. This broader gamut can support a richer and more immersive viewing experience. From the brilliant reds and golds of fireworks against a night sky to the vivid greens of a tropical landscape or the subtle colour transitions of a sunset, the expanded colour range brings greater depth to content. By combining wide colour coverage, calibration and improvements in OLED materials, OPPO aims to bring display technology closer to the standards associated with professional visual production, while making its benefits accessible through everyday entertainment and creative experiences.

Comfortable Viewing, Day and Night Recognising that smartphones are used across changing lighting conditions throughout the day, OPPO has introduced display technologies designed to make prolonged viewing more comfortable. The Find X10 Series supports ultra-low brightness down to 1 nit, allowing the screen to remain dim in dark environments. OPPO has also improved brightness uniformity and optimised colour reproduction at lower brightness levels, helping photographs, videos and games retain clarity and colour detail even when the display is significantly dimmed. Whether reading before bedtime, checking notifications in a darkened room or watching a video during an overnight flight, users can reduce screen brightness while retaining the overall viewing experience. This is complemented by 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, designed to reduce perceptible screen flicker at low brightness levels and help minimise flicker-related visual discomfort.

About OPPO India Founded in 2014, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd (OPPO India) is a leading technology company in India, renowned for its innovative and diverse portfolio, including the Find, Reno, F, K and A series smartphones, as well as IoT devices. The company is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana. OPPO has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in imaging technology, device durability and battery health optimisation. Guided by the philosophy 'Make Your Moment', OPPO empowers users to create and embrace the beauty of life through advanced technology, fostering freedom and fulfilment in everyday experiences. Spanning over 110 acres, the company operates one of India's largest mobile manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With multiple production lines, assembly stations and testing stations, the plant is capable of dispatching hundreds of micro parts to produce approximately 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. As a socially responsible organisation, OPPO India actively engages in initiatives focused on skill development and e-waste awareness among the country's youth.

About OPPO As a global brand in personal intelligent technology, OPPO is dedicated to building an intelligent ecosystem that integrates smartphones, IoT devices and software, empowering everyone to discover and create the beauty of life, achieving a fulfilling and free life. Guided by its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" and core value of "Benfen", OPPO always remains user-centric and drives innovation to advance personal intelligent technology, making creativity accessible and infusing beauty into everyday life, with a solid foundation of 118,000 patents. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)