BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, opened its first India-based office and CIP lab in Bengaluru. Customers and partners in the region can now access local engineering and sales support faster and visit the lab to test defenses against live attack scenarios in IT and operational technology (OT) environments. The office will also provide demonstrations, executive briefings and workshops as well as a meeting hub to deepen collaboration with channel partners and system integrators.

"The new Bengaluru office lets us collaborate directly with customers and partners in the region to address India's growing cyber needs," said Nith Mehta, India General Manager at OPSWAT. "Meanwhile, the CIP lab lets visitors run through simulations of real-world cyber scenarios, so they can see how our technology performs against the threats they are actually facing."