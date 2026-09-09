NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Pluxee India, a leading provider of employee benefits and engagement solutions, has received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator (PA) for both online (PA-O) & physical point-of-sale (PA-P). This marks another significant milestone in Pluxee's evolution as a technology-led employee benefits and payments platform in India. The PA authorisation, received on 3 August 2026, complements Pluxee India's existing Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) authorisation, which the company received in 2009 and subsequently expanded in 2020 to enable the issuance of General Purpose PPIs beyond Meal PPIs. Together, these regulatory capabilities strengthen Pluxee India's ability to operate across the payment value chain, while continuing to deliver compliant, secure and seamless payment experiences to its clients, consumers and merchant partners.

The Payment Aggregator authorisation was necessarily required by Pluxee India to continue onboarding merchants directly as the Merchant Acquiring business was placed under mandatory licensing requirement by RBI. This authorisation will empower Pluxee to collect payments on behalf of its merchants across payment instruments, manage payment settlements and refunds, and further expand its Merchant footprint across India. With almost 3 decades of presence in India, Pluxee's journey has evolved alongside the country's digital payments landscape. The company, which began operations in India in 1997, moved from a traditional paper-based meal voucher model towards digital payments with the launch of its electronic Meal Card in 2016. Its evolution has continued over time with Pluxee today supporting 11,000+ companies, 3.5 million+ consumers and 150,000+ meal merchant partners across 2,200+ cities in India. Pluxee operates on the Rupay Card network of 5 million+ merchants for benefits like Fuel, Telecom, Health & Wellness etc.

Pluxee's payments journey has been closely linked to its broader innovation agenda. In 2019, the company introduced the Multi-Benefit Pass, bringing multiple employee benefits together through a single digital proposition. Its payment ecosystem has evolved offering mobile-led experiences and digital reimbursement solutions. Pluxee's merchant platform supports multiple payment modes, including card payments, Mobile QR, NFC-based proximity payments and on-line payments. The company's innovation journey has also expanded beyond payments. In 2024, Pluxee introduced its AI-led bill-processing capability, helping digitise and streamline the reimbursement experience. In 2025, Pluxee further expanded its multi-benefit proposition through the acquisition of ProEves, an Indian corporate childcare benefits player, strengthening its presence in an important employee-benefits category.

The company has maintained a strong focus on regulatory compliance throughout this evolution. From operating under its PPI authorisation and adhering to RBI requirements around KYC, AML/CFT, and transaction controls, to securing the new PA authorisation, regulatory compliance remains integral to Pluxee India's approach to building trusted payment infrastructure. The PA licence marks the next chapter in its journey - building on nearly three decades of experience in India, a deeply established merchant ecosystem and a digital-first operating model. It further positions Pluxee India to participate in the country's rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem while continuing to focus on secure, compliant and convenient payment experiences for businesses, employees and merchants.

About Pluxee India Pluxee is a leader in employee benefits and motivation, supporting businesses in attracting, engaging, and retaining talent through a broad range of solutions across Meal, Childcare, Wellbeing, Learning, Rewards & Recognition & whole range of other offerings. With 29+ years of expertise in India, Pluxee partners with 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors also fostering a trusted network of 180,000+ merchant partners on meal and 5 million+ merchants on other benefits. Every day Pluxee India works to supports 3.5 million+ consumers in 2,200+ towns nationwide. Powered by innovative technology and a dedicated team, Pluxee India delivers meaningful and personalized experiences through a single card and app to enhance the well-being of its consumers at work and beyond. Carrying forward a global legacy of over five decades, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, promoting sustainability, and enabling its stakeholders to do what matters the most.

For more information visit www.pluxee.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)