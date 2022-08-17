Prime Fashion Week season 1 concluded in Bangalore

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Prime Fashion week season 1 concluded successfully on August 13th in Bangalore at ITC Welcom. The Fashion extravaganza showcased designer wear by renowned designers in the city. The showcase included a Saree round by Ummed Sarees, Bridal Wear by Koskii, Western Bridal Wear by Thanrei Raising, Evening Cocktail, and Lehengas by Odette, and Haute Couture by Megha Kapoor Label.
The show was Curated by a team of three inspiring individuals. Anand Maheswaran is a renowned fashion emcee and Choreographer, Kishan Kumar - A renowned event curator, and Syed Salam, an all-rounder model grooming expert with over eight years of experience. It was fascinating to see the show helmed by renowned fashion experts who have been serving the fashion industry for over a decade.
Founder and Fashion Director Anand Maheswaran directed the sequences for all designers. Leading south Indian actress Radhika Narayan graced the runway and looked stunning in Megha Kapoor Label, whereas Nimika Ratnakar graced the ramp for Odette.
The founders stated we are glad to present Prime Fashion Week, it was an effort to express what fashion means to us and a platform for designers and corporate brands to celebrate, collaborate and co-create. We are overjoyed with the response we have received and would like to thank all the brands, designers, and attendees for gracing the event.
