Priyanka Singh joins cast of 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' with Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): City girl, Priyanka Singh, who hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh is all set to return to filmdom with upcoming comedy film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Actress Priyanka Singh is known for her renowned work in the movie Kaashi: in Search of Ganga and made her debut with this movie.

Actress Priyanka's upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is written by Manish Kishore and is directed by Dhiraj Kumar. The film also features Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif. Talking about the storyline of the film, it intends to spread the message of love, social harmony, and friendship in society. The film will be an amalgamation of humourous and emotional elements which will keep the viewers glued to the screen throughout the film. Actress Priyanka is eager and excited about this film.

This is my second film with Dhiraj sir, I'm really thankful for giving me an opportunity to work with him again. I enjoyed myself working on this film. It's a funny but meaningful film with a social message so I hope the audience will love it," said Singh during her tete-a-tete with the filmmakers.

In the line of her background and her journey at the film industry, actress Priyanka Singh hails from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and her journey to the film industry has been all filled with ups and downs but all of it added on to her excellence and learning, thereby making her one of the reputed actresses in the industry. Actress Priyanka Singh takes immense pride in her roots and also looks forward to doing some more projects in the coming years.

The film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is expected to be released by the end of this year and is bound with immense entertainment for its viewers.

