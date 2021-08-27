Providing a programming learning service to India's premier university, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Progate, Inc. (headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Masanori Kato, CEO; hereinafter referred to as "Progate") is pleased to announce the provision of the programming learning service "Progate" to 10,000 IIT Bombay students as of June 2021.

Progate started to provide the programming learning service "Progate" to 10,000 students at the Bombay campus beginning in June 2021.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is one of the top national universities in the Republic of India, specializing in engineering and technology. It is reputed to be one of the most difficult universities in India to gain admission to, with more than 100 applicants competing for one spot with a total of 10,000 seats available each year. It has produced many IT executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (1)

Progate has been recognized by the Indian Institute of Technology to be a suitable course of learning, allowing it to be the service of choice that provides an educational base and support the acquisition of basic coding knowledge to the 10,000 students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus.

By providing Progate as supplementary material, we aim to create opportunities for IIT Bombay students to learn more languages and technologies and support the further development of their programming skills.

1. Sunder Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. and Google Inc. is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

Progate, an online programming learning service you can learn immediately

Progate is an online learning service that allows users to start learning to program whenever they are ready to take their first steps into programming. Since July 2021, Progate has broken 2.2 million learners worldwide.

While the general study of programming requires preparation like "environmental building" to begin development, Progate uses proprietary technology to remove all the obstacles at the entrance to learning, allowing you to learn right away with just a browser or an app. On top of that, by utilizing meticulously planned content using designed slides instead of videos, users can learn without worrying too much about video buffering due to a bad internet connection.

Progate will continue to develop its programming learning service with the aim of delivering the world's most easy-to-understand programming materials to the world.

Progate: (https://progate.com)

The Indian government's National Education Policy 2020

In India, the effects of the COVID-19 forced the closure of schools and prevented approximately 200 million school-age children from receiving a traditional education, leading to the increased use of online learning.

In July 2020, India's Ministry of Education released the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020), (*2), the first revision of its overall education system policy in 34 years. Among other things, the policy calls for promoting the use of EdTech such as online learning.

Progate India was established in India in August 2018 and has been providing online programming learning services via web and smartphone apps. As of August 2021, the number of registered users in India has exceeded 230,000. Having been recognized by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, which is attracting attention from around the world, we will strive to further expand our value in India and help promote EdTech.

2. To view "National Education Policy 2020" pdf, (https://www.education.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Draft_NEP_2019_EN_Revised.pdf) click here.

Comments from Students of Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Aarushi Chaudhary, a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, who helped the introduction of Progate to the Indian Institute of Technology, gave us her comments.

"Coding classes offered in departments other than computer science are limited in the programming languages that can be learned, but Progate offers courses that teach various programming languages and the basics of web development knowledge, so you can learn a variety of programming outside of class."

Aastha Patel, a first-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, who has been actively learning through Progate, also commented on the program.

"When I learned C++ for the first time, it was so difficult that I felt like I wasn't cut out for programming. As a beginner, it took me a long time to get the hang of what to learn and how to learn it.

I was not able to learn the basics efficiently by researching on my own, but with Progate, I was able to systematically learn the basics in a short period of time. Progate allows you to learn whenever you have a little bit of time, and since it is in slide formatting, you can proceed at your own pace and study very efficiently. Also, it is fun to learn with Progate's design and cute characters. I feel as if I am learning as "Ken the Ninja" (*3), which makes me excited to study. In the future, I would like to use Progate to prepare for and review for my classes, and also to make websites using the web development skills I learned in Progate."

3. Progate's official character, who appears in the service as a programming learner just like the users.

Progate Online Education Pte. Ltd. ("Progate India") was established in Bangalore, Karnataka, India in August 2018, and as of August 2021, the number of registered users has surpassed 230,000. Progate India has established a number of partnerships and initiatives with local educational institutions, starting with the Indian Institute of Technology.

From Kenya Yoshino, Manager of Progate India

Through this initiative with the world-renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), India's foremost university, we hope to help IIT students feel the joy of programming and the pleasure of improving their skills and to contribute to the positive changes that they are going to make in India and around the world.

In 2020, the Indian government has revised its National Education Policy (NEP) for the first time in 34 years, and as part of the revision, programming education has become compulsory for 6th graders, and the Indian government is strongly promoting the spread of programming education.

We will continue to take on various challenges in order to deliver Progate to everyone who wants to learn programming in India, with a focus on the initiative with IIT, while also contributing to the NEP.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)