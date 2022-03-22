Rang de Basanti - a ride as tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/TPT): 'Rang De Basanti' which is an annual edition of Thumpers Group, was flagged off by Ashok Thapar and Tribhuvam Thapar who are from the family of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar along with Hemant Jindal with Umang Jindal and Puneet Bhandari from Homeland Group and with Pankaj Sethi on March 20, 2022 from CP 67 Mohali to Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral hometown of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
Rang De Basanti (RDB) ride is an event that is organised as a tribute to The Legendary Trio Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The aim of this event is to remember our heroic martyrs and to reiterate the pledge of eradicating the menace of drugs from our youth.
More than 200 bikers and people from the Tricity came together to stand for the common motive. However, the ride ended at Khatkar Kalan where more than 500 bikers came together for the cause all across from various cities and states.
"This ride is to remember our heroes who selflessly fought for our nation against all the unjust and evil, and to motivate our youth to fight against the evil of drugs that is taking down our country," said Umang Jindal. Adding to the point Puneet said, "The main aim of Rang de Basanti Ride is to motivate youth towards creating an India which drug-free and as was envisioned by our heroes."
Thumpers Group is the biggest riding group in tri-city Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula and has hundreds of riders from various professional fields as its members.
"This ride is the symbol of the true spirit of comradeship which is working together for a cause towards nation building, creating unity and fighting against the common evil of drugs," said Munish Soni from Thumpers Group.
"Our heroes sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India, yet the youth of our nation is still enslaved to the clutches of drugs. We will not let the sacrifice of our heroes go in vain. The Rang de Basanti ride is our initiative to create an awareness among the youth of our country to discard drugs and revive inqalaab," said Kushal from Homeland Group.
This event was also covered by Chandigarh Bytes and many more. The organisers invited everyone to be a part of the flag off of Rang de Basanti ride on March 20, Sunday, from CP 67 Mohali to Khatkar Kalan to spread the message of unity in memory of Shahid Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and eradicate the disease of drugs from India.
