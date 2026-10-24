VMPL New Delhi [India], October 23: The international festival-forum Russian Creative Week - Eurasia will take place on November 2-4 at the Toratau Congress Hall in Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia. Representatives from more than 10 countries are expected to attend, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China, Belarus, Abkhazia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Brazil and Egypt. Under the central theme "Russia and Eurasia: From Eurasian Dialogue to Joint Projects," the forum will explore a new model of international cooperation in which shared values, cultural diversity and intellectual potential form the foundation for economic collaboration. For the first time, the event will bring together representatives of Russia and its partner countries to develop joint creative products, explore new markets and build sustainable economic ties.

The creative economy is becoming a strategic driver of international cooperation, bringing together technology, intellectual capital and traditional industries. Eurasia has a unique foundation for this cooperation: shared cultural traditions, historical and professional ties, well-developed educational infrastructure and a rich diversity of national heritage. The key challenge is to transform these existing cultural connections into sustainable economic partnerships. The forum will focus on advancing Russia's model of the creative economy, in which local identity becomes a competitive advantage and international cooperation creates new opportunities for businesses, regions and countries. "Eurasia is a space for shared ideas and joint projects, where cultural diversity and common values are not only elements of identity but also vital economic resources. Our common task is to create the conditions for our shared heritage, language, technologies and intellectual capital to give rise to competitive creative products and deliver tangible economic benefits through joint production, distribution, exchange of expertise and access to new markets. It is no coincidence that Bashkortostan will host the first Russian Creative Week - Eurasia. Here, at the intersection of rich cultural heritage and modern industries, we are creating a shared space for dialogue and inviting the countries of Eurasia to become co-creators," said Marina Mongush, President of ANO Creative Economy.

The forum's business programme will feature more than 30 events and over 100 speakers. International experts and representatives from more than 10 countries are expected to participate, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China, Belarus, Abkhazia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Brazil and Egypt. International speakers will include Brench Bello (Philippines), founder of Manila International Fashion Week and the International Fashion Film Festival; Sun Bin (China), founder of Goobird Technology and Hivideo, a digital platform for filmmakers; Vardan Mkrtchyan (Armenia), Director of the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theatre; Victoria Torgunakova (Kazakhstan), CEO of Freedom Events and Vice President of Freedom Finance; and Nathan Brown, Director of Strategy for Africa and the Middle East at Saturn Five Consulting and Adviser to the President of the International BRICS Alliance.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, Russian federal and regional government authorities, development institutions, businesses, technology companies, media groups and creative industries will also take part. The programme will be organised around three strategic tracks: "Eurasian Creanomics: Cooperation Based on Shared Values," "Multinational Heritage as a Resource for Russia's Creative Economy," and "The Creative Entrepreneur: Co-Creating the Future." Discussions will take place across four thematic platforms: "Creanomics," "Content," "Music," and "Design, Heritage and Environment." The main plenary session, "Russia and Eurasia: United by Shared Values," will explore the creation of a new framework for international cooperation based on the principle of "cultural sovereignty through openness." This approach seeks to preserve national identities while promoting equal partnerships between countries in the implementation of joint projects. Discussions will focus on bringing Eurasian countries together to develop the creative economy, establish new partnerships and jointly design initiatives that can transform shared heritage into a source of competitiveness, regional development and social transformation.

One of the main challenges facing the Eurasian creative economy is the transition from cultural exchange to a fully functioning market for jointly developed creative products. According to research on Eurasia conducted by the Unified Centre for Creative Economy (ANO Creative Economy), despite shared cultural traditions, professional ties and educational foundations, the development of such a market is constrained by insufficient mechanisms for co-production, intellectual property rights transactions and international distribution. Overcoming these barriers and developing new forms of cooperation could expand opportunities for creative exports, exchange of expertise and the implementation of joint initiatives. The forum will also place particular emphasis on integrating creative industries into traditional sectors of the economy. Design, digital technologies, architecture and media can generate additional value in manufacturing, agribusiness and tourism, while making regions more attractive, improving quality of life and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The Republic of Bashkortostan will become the first host region of the international festival-forum Russian Creative Week - Eurasia, bringing together its industrial potential, multinational cultural heritage and modern creative industries. According to the Government of Bashkortostan, the gross value added by the region's creative industries exceeded RUB 61 billion in 2024, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 22%. By early 2026, the sector included more than 9,000 companies and individual entrepreneurs. The region's creative products also demonstrate its international potential. The global success of the Bashkir music group AY YOLA, which combines traditional national epic narratives with contemporary music, has helped raise Bashkortostan's international profile. According to the Unified Centre for Creative Economy's analysis of the Eurasian media landscape, international media portray Bashkortostan both as an industrial partner and as a region with a distinctive contemporary cultural identity. Building on these strengths, alongside film, design, gastronomy and traditional crafts, provides a foundation for promoting regional brands and expanding international cooperation.

"Hosting an event of this significance is both a great honour and a major responsibility for us. Our republic is known as one of Russia's most creative regions. More than 10,000 entrepreneurs work in this emerging sector. We have introduced dedicated support measures, and regular 'Creative Industries Hours' are held at both municipal and regional levels. Every city and district has a business development officer responsible for overseeing this area. For the second time this year, we will present the Creators Award, with the awards ceremony taking place as part of Russian Creative Week. We have planned several thematic platforms for professionals working in IT and media, film and advertising, music and music promotion, as well as architects, designers and many others. There will be plenty to discuss, consider and explore. I would like to emphasise that we welcome not only those already working in the creative industries, but everyone interested in the sector. Who knows - perhaps this forum will mark the beginning of a new journey for some of its participants," said Radiy Khabirov, Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The forum's business programme will bring together plenary sessions, strategic and industry discussions, educational events and practical workshops. Participants will not only explore promising areas of international cooperation but also work on designing joint initiatives, establishing new partnerships and identifying practical solutions for developing the creative economies of Eurasian countries. Key topics will include new models of cooperation among CIS countries, opportunities for engagement with markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, exports of music and audiovisual content, the development of international creative alliances and mechanisms for intellectual property rights transactions. Special attention will also be given to artificial intelligence and its impact on national identity, the creation of joint educational projects, regional development through design, gastronomy and cultural heritage, and the role of creative entrepreneurs in driving social change.

A dedicated music programme will be developed in partnership with Colisium, a professional platform for music industry representatives. On November 2-3, musicians, producers, record label representatives, concert organisers and music industry professionals will discuss strategies for entering CIS and Asian markets, artist management, streaming services and international distribution. Key topics will include the impact of artificial intelligence on music production and authorship, ethno-futurism and neo-folk as promising areas for music exports, the development of projects rooted in local cultural identity, government support and the festival industry. The programme will focus on strengthening professional cooperation, identifying potential partners and creating new opportunities for music projects across the Eurasian market.

The festival-forum will also feature a Creative EXPO, film premieres followed by discussions, lectures on intellectual property, special projects and a range of festival activities. An extensive cultural programme is scheduled for November 4. Russian Creative Week - Eurasia is organised by ANO Creative Economy and the Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan. Registration is now open on the official Russian Creative Week - Eurasia website. The business programme has been published, and the list of speakers will continue to be updated. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)