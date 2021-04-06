Shrachi's BTL EPC Ltd. bags order worth Rs 170 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

You would like to read
- ISGF to launch the first of its kind project in South Asia on Peer to Peer (P2P) Trading of Rooftop Solar Power on Blockchain in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
- Installation of Solar Power in the RTO Office of Maharashtra is an initiative spearheaded by Ravi Gaikwad
- L & T Construction bags large orders for power T & D business
- Distribution Utility Meet (DUM 2020) - 4th Annual Conference of Power Distribution Utilities for Collaborative Growth
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Murugappa Group on its acquisition of a controlling stake in CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): BTL EPC Ltd., the engineering division of the Kolkata-based Shrachi Group, has secured a Rs 170 crore (incl. GST) order from BHEL for setting up a 1x660 MW coal handling plant at Murshidabad for West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited.
The order consists of setting up of around 4.38 km long belt conveyor with Hydraulic Drive arrangement, Roller Screen, Ring Granulator of 1500T/1650T capacity, Travelling Tripper of 2000/2200TPH capacity, Hydraulic drive for conveyor system as well as Structural, Utility, Electrical & Instrumentation work. BTL EPC Ltd. has already tied up with Swedish company, Rexroth for Hydraulic Motor and L & T for Ring Granulator and Roller Screen.
This BHEL order is yet another feather in the company's cap. Some of the other remarkable achievements of BTL EPC Ltd. include orders from upcoming Fertilizer Plants KRIBHCO, HURL Sindri, HURL Barauni, Power plants TSGENCO Yadadri, Bhadradi & Kotagudam, NTPC North Karanpura and the International project in Bangladesh.
"In FY 2020-21, despite the pandemic situation, we have achieved sales of more than Rs 300 crore which is more than 20 per cent from that of last financial year. Currently, we have a pan-India as well as international presence with a very healthy order book position of more than Rs 1200 crore. We have constantly updated ourselves with the latest systems and processes while strengthening our internal teams and prioritising our clients' requirements. We are committed to becoming a sustainable and vibrant company equipped for the future," said Ravi Todi, MD, BTL EPC Ltd.
BTL EPC Ltd. is a diversified EPC contracting company, offering one-stop solutions - from concept to commissioning in Bulk Material Handling in Metal, Coal, Mineral Beneficiation Plants, Chemical & Fertilizer Plants, Shop Fabricated Equipment, Power Transmission, Solar, etc. We provide turnkey solutions to core industries like Coal, Power, Mining, Steel, Cement and Defence. The company with four manufacturing facilities, an in-house design team and manpower strength of 850 was founded in 1962 by Late Shri S.K Todi and has grown manifolds under the able directorship of Ravi Todi.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor