Shrachi's BTL EPC Ltd. bags order worth Rs 170 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): BTL EPC Ltd., the engineering division of the Kolkata-based Shrachi Group, has secured a Rs 170 crore (incl. GST) order from BHEL for setting up a 1x660 MW coal handling plant at Murshidabad for West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited.

The order consists of setting up of around 4.38 km long belt conveyor with Hydraulic Drive arrangement, Roller Screen, Ring Granulator of 1500T/1650T capacity, Travelling Tripper of 2000/2200TPH capacity, Hydraulic drive for conveyor system as well as Structural, Utility, Electrical & Instrumentation work. BTL EPC Ltd. has already tied up with Swedish company, Rexroth for Hydraulic Motor and L & T for Ring Granulator and Roller Screen.

This BHEL order is yet another feather in the company's cap. Some of the other remarkable achievements of BTL EPC Ltd. include orders from upcoming Fertilizer Plants KRIBHCO, HURL Sindri, HURL Barauni, Power plants TSGENCO Yadadri, Bhadradi & Kotagudam, NTPC North Karanpura and the International project in Bangladesh.

"In FY 2020-21, despite the pandemic situation, we have achieved sales of more than Rs 300 crore which is more than 20 per cent from that of last financial year. Currently, we have a pan-India as well as international presence with a very healthy order book position of more than Rs 1200 crore. We have constantly updated ourselves with the latest systems and processes while strengthening our internal teams and prioritising our clients' requirements. We are committed to becoming a sustainable and vibrant company equipped for the future," said Ravi Todi, MD, BTL EPC Ltd.

BTL EPC Ltd. is a diversified EPC contracting company, offering one-stop solutions - from concept to commissioning in Bulk Material Handling in Metal, Coal, Mineral Beneficiation Plants, Chemical & Fertilizer Plants, Shop Fabricated Equipment, Power Transmission, Solar, etc. We provide turnkey solutions to core industries like Coal, Power, Mining, Steel, Cement and Defence. The company with four manufacturing facilities, an in-house design team and manpower strength of 850 was founded in 1962 by Late Shri S.K Todi and has grown manifolds under the able directorship of Ravi Todi.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)