SIT launches new age/future ready/NextGen programs for the future engineers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Technology, a constituent of Symbiosis International University was established in the year 2008 and currently offers B-tech and M-tech in futuristic and NextGen programs.

The primary aim of the institute is to spread the advancements and novel developments in various areas of applications and promotion of advanced research and education in the field of AI.

The institute has launched brand new programs for future engineers offering B-tech in interesting programs like Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. It also offers great and interesting new programs in M-tech like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Embedded Systems, Robotics, and Automation.

SIT's department has immensely talented and competent faculty members to teach specialized and elective courses like Explainable AI, Generative Adversarial Networks, Multimodal AI, etc.

The department even collaborated with Tech Mahindra for conducting specialized modules in Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision and also for research projects and internships. They have state-of-the-art computing facilities as a High performance computing lab with Nvidia GPU, a Data Analytics Lab, an IoT research lab, Computer Centre with machines in high configuration, and licensed software required for teaching and research.

Along with the futuristic programs the institute offers additional advantages like Flexi credit courses, industry internship period, industry collaboration, immersion programs, Industrial visits, workshops, service-learning activities, specialized lab for AI, ML, and data science, special diploma courses, and much more. They believe in providing their students with premium and world-class amenities for a great educational experience so students could excel in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director of Symbiosis Institute of Technology says, "We at SIT university aim towards providing our students with top-class facilities and amenities for them to have the world's best educational experience. We have highly qualified and experienced faculty helping students to grow and evolve and polish them for the dynamic future. The Institute endeavours to provide quality technical education in line with the requirements of today's competitive industry and fast-paced technological developments. The curriculum developed by the Institute lays stress both on basics and latest developments."

In recent times, the job market needs wider knowledge over technical expertise in order to excel in a competitive world. The B.Tech and M.Tech in these advanced programs at SIT are designed to equip the students with the right set of skills required for Industry 4.0. SIT-based degree certification will surely enhance every potential student's professional qualification and build up a strong industrial social network through which they can bag top-notch jobs.

The Institute has a very well-organized placement and training cell. The cell has good associations with a large number of renowned companies who visit the institute for campus recruitments. All the students are prepared for campus interviews through special programs on technical and soft skills, which would help them get prestigious jobs. SIT had a successful placement season with the participation of leading companies across sectors, offering coveted profiles to the students of B.Tech and M.Tech. Leading companies from a multitude of sectors participated in the final placements offering with competitive packages.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology envisions promoting International understanding through quality education. The university's ultimate aim is to provide its students with the best of the best and turn them into the upcoming top Tech leaders in the industry.

