Smart Value Limited congratulates its brand ambassador Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/PNN): Olympic Medal Winner and ace wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has made our country proud by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth games 2022.
He defeated Nigeria's Welson Ebikewenim in the final match of the 57 kg category.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya defeated Pakistan's Ali Asad (14-4) before playing the final match. He has displayed amazing levels of confidence throughout the tournament.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, from Haryana, was drawn to Wrestling at a very early age. Trained under able coaches like Satpal Singh, this 24-year-old wrestler made headlines when he bagged a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. The journey from Nahri, a small village in Haryana, to be a world-class champion is worth mentioning here.
Despite financial constraints, Ravi Kumar Dahiya became an Olympian due to his sheer willpower and dedication to the sport. His father used to cycle 39 km daily to give the necessary food items for the diet. Ravi Kumar proved his talent early by winning the Junior World Championship in 2015 at Salvador de Bahia. He made another comeback by winning the Under 23 world wrestling championship silver medal.
SmartValue Management S. Krishna Murthy, Managing Director, Nirmala Arora, Director and Trimurthy Ragi, COO) has appreciated the efforts of Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who happens to be their brand ambassador. On this occasion, they said, " We am so happy that Ravi Kumar Dahiya is associated with our brand. We are confident he will become one of the finest wrestlers our country has ever produced. We wish him all the very best for future endeavours ".
