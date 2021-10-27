"SOS NITELIFE" - "Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd" hosts HNI Networking Dinner in Dubai

You would like to read
Dubai (UAE), October 27 (ANI/PNN): "SOS Nitelife", Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited, is a 20-year-old Events & Promotions Company based in Mumbai, India, hosted a Soft Launch with HNI Networking Dinner at "Great Ballroom", Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, on 23rd October 2021'.
This said, the event was Exclusively Hosted by "Lina Ingle", Director/Founder along with " Chand Seth", Chairman & Managing Director of "SOS Nitelife", "Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited", Events & Promotions, as a Curtain Raiser for their 4 Intellectual Properties (IP's) "SOS NITELIFE", "DESI HOMES", "QUEEN OF MASHUPS" & "KING OF MASHUPS".
The event was graced by Chief Guests of Honour BU ABDULLA, Chairman of Abdulla Group & ZEUS DAMANIA, Director Sales, Hircorp Real Estate, Dubai.
The event was attended by both HNI's from INDIA & the UAE. The few to name were Agnelo Rajesh Athaide, Mukhtar Qureshi, Sanjay Devnani, Vijay Ahuja, Jatin Shah, Subhendu Das, Mohan H.T, Hiren Sanghani, Bernard, S.Vakil, Pankaj Borele & Ram Kharpuriya From India & From UAE Were Mustafa Saasa, Dipali Patil, Tariq, Rajesh Patil, Muhammad Asif Jabbar, Mohammed Iqbal Butt, Madam Sadaf Javaid, Javaid, Madam Reshma, Ketan Rajani, Madam Smita Mohta, Z. Ahmad, Zafar Ali Khan, Asif Choudhry, Rajesj Ramachandran, K. M. Sundaram, Rj Nivi, Shweta Subram, Ranadil Mizan, Fatima Hajjaj, Dr. Paul Prabahar., etc.,
The main purpose of this Networking Dinner by "SOS Nitelife" - "Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited", is to make a mark of its own Presence, to Explore & Expand its Wings by Opening Offices all across UAE.
Lina Ingle, Director/Founder of "SOS Nitelife", said, "The Networking Dinner Event was Amazing & has opened up more Gateways for future Business Opportunities to Explore the UAE Market by creating a Niche Market for our self, thus creating Benchmarks, reaching New Heights & New Goals in the near Future in UAE.
We had VJ RAM, our Visual Effects Expertise specially flown from Mumbai, India for this said Event, & would like to thank him too for his Best Graphics & Videos Display.
To JOIN HANDS with our Company "SOS Nitelife" & Master Franchisee ship Open for our 4 Intellectual Properties (IP's) "SOS NITELIFE", "DESI HOMES", "QUEEN OF MASHUPS" & "KING OF MASHUPS", Call +91 98200 11180 / (https://www.sosnitelife.com)
