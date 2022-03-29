Special final revision important questions and topic-wise subjective points uploaded for CBSE term 2 Board Exams.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Now that the latest updates regarding Class 10 result and date sheet are out, demand for last-minute preparation material has increased among students who are still not confident for their Term 2 board.
This is why a Final Revision material has been released for all Class 10 main subjects that are English Language & Literature, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.
Here are a few tips for board exams, along with some key features of this book that makes it the most teacher-recommended final revision material for CBSE Class 10 Board exams.
1. NCERT Focus Points to quickly recall all important topics
Every chapter in this recommended revision resource begins with a collection of Focus Points that are based on NCERT topics important from the board's perspective.
These points look similar to the coaching institute notes that are essentially gathered to quickly recall the chapters but to help solve 100 per cent subjective questions only.
#BoardExamTip: It is advised to go through them at least once before solving practice questions and final practice sample papers.
2. MOST LIKELY Questions for Term 2 final practice
These solved questions are gathered from all the CBSE-recommended sources like NCERT Books and Exemplar, DIKSHA platform etc. in accordance with the Competency-based paper pattern.
They are some of the most important questions to test how you think and analyse before solving a certain question in the boards. All solved questions from this CBSE practice material also have detailed explanations.
#BoardExamTip: Read the questions carefully and try to understand the correct logic used in solving different types.
3. Final Sample Papers with Time Management Charts
One FINAL Sample Paper is given for all four subjects with proper instructions to help practice the latest pattern in exactly the right way. These papers also cover some of the most important questions that can possibly be asked in the board exams.
#BoardExamTip: Follow the Time Management Chart (given in the beginning of the book) to understand the proper breakdown of time for every section/ type of question. This will help you practice for board exams.
4. Self-evaluation Charts to learn from mistakes
This is by far the most interesting and useful feature of the teacher-recommended resource. These self-evaluation charts are similar to the paper checker list given to examiners to give an insight to students on how to write perfect answers and score maximum marks.
#BoardExamTip: After solving sample papers, check your answers with the solutions (available online) and these charts to understand the value of every point in subjective answers.
Overall, this final revision material is an ideal solution for students revising their syllabus during these last few weeks of Term 2 board prep or the ones who are just nervous.
In a single resource, they get NCERT focus points, new pattern subjective questions (solved and self-practice) and final sample papers (with time management & self-evaluation charts) at minimal cost.
Link to buy Educart Class 10 Term 2 Final Revision Book
