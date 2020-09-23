StackRoute announces programs in Data Engineering to meet the Enterprise Big Data requirement of the industry

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): StackRouteTM, an NIIT venture announced the launch of programs in Data Engineering.

Titled, 'Enterprise Big Data Engineering & Machine Learning using Spark' and 'Enterprise Big Data Engineering using Databricks & Delta Lakes - these programs help enterprises to equip their workforce having prior experience in data projects, with steps and tools of designing and solving business challenges that fall in the category of Data Analysis and Big Data using modern Data Architectures like delta architecture.

While the Enterprise Big Data Engineering & Machine Learning using Spark program will empower professionals with the skills to scale Data Science and Machine Learning task on Big Datasets using Apache Spark, the Enterprise Big Data engineering using Databricks & Delta Lakes program will establish strong foundations in key big data pipeline using Azure Databricks - an Apache Spark based analytics platform optimized on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

These programs seek to establish strong foundations in key software engineering principles, methodologies, and to impart skills in building scalable enterprise data pipeline for analysis using Apache Spark- a cluster computing system well suited for large scale machine learning tasks.

The programs will be delivered on weekends via Live Practitioner-led sessions with remote Cloud based lab facility. The average duration of each program is 8-9 weekends with 150 hours of learning effort.

The Enterprise Big Data Engineering & Machine Learning using Spark program covers three most popular ML algorithms, and indispensable to those building ML based analytical solutions - Decision Trees, Clustering and Regression.

The Enterprise Big Data Engineering using Databricks & Delta Lakes program covers Data Lakes, which is a required skill in the industry today and gaining popularity, yet to cover in many Apache Spark courses. The program covers integration with Delta Lake - an open source implementation of Data Lake- using Apache Spark.

According to NASSCOM, the Indian Analytics industry will reach USD 16 billion mark by 2025. The growth is already evident and has with more than 90,000 analytics professionals in the market at present. Various industry report highlight about acute talent shortage in the area of Big Data Engineering and the area is emerging as a prized career option.

"Having worked with leading Technology Companies, StackRoute has created a niche for itself as the go-to organisation for disruptive learning solutions and helping enterprises build Tech Professionals with deep skills. We are happy to launch theses data engineering programs, designed to further the endeavour of many organizations in building 'Big Data Engineers' with strong foundations in key software engineering principles and skilled in building scalable enterprise data pipeline," said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd, while speaking on the announcement.

Over the past 5 years StackRoute has been committed towards delivering disruptive learning solutions, producing highly skilled and deployment ready talent in emerging tech and digital roles. Recently StackRoute was awarded with Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence award 2020, jointly with a leading independent IT and business consulting services firm.

The Gold medal has been awarded under the category - "Best Use of Blended Learning" for Graduate Transformation Program. Additionally, StackRoute has won Brandon hall Silver award for 'Best Results of a Learning Program' jointly with the world's leading engineering company in aerospace.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)