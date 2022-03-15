STL partners with the American India Foundation (AIF) to launch Digital Equalizer and Improved Learning (DEIL) Program for 300,000 beneficiaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, has launched the Digital Equalizer and Improved Learning (DEIL) Program in association with the American India Foundation (AIF). This is a first-of-its-kind partnership where a not-for-profit organisation and a corporate come together to create impactful life for millions through a unique model that can continue despite social and ecological disruptions.

Through this program, STL will create access to quality education for over 300,000 beneficiaries across 300 schools in Silvassa, Aurangabad, and Nandurbar. The program is in line with SDG 4 standards and commits to quality education and capacity building for teachers and community enablers over the next 3 years.

During the pandemic, children from underprivileged communities were devoid of even basic education as they did not have access to digital platforms. The Project aims at democratising education by ensuring that each child gets equal access to quality learning opportunities. AIF is committed to improving the lives of India's underprivileged, with a special focus on women, children, and youth. And as STL continues to transform billions of lives through digital networks, giving access to quality education to underserved communities is at the core of its social initiatives. Keeping this in view, STL partnered with AIF to launch the DEIL program by leveraging BYJU's school learning app.

Commenting on this initiative, Mansi Kasliwal, VP-Social Initiatives, BYJU'S, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with STL and the AIF that have been working relentlessly in the field of social development. We are committed to leveraging technology to bring about positive systemic changes in making quality education accessible. With our 'Education for All' initiative, we are empowering children from the remotest areas in the country with good quality education for free."

Speaking on this partnership, Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF, said: "The last two years have exposed the wide chasm between the connected and the unconnected, revealing hordes that are far behind on the digital uptake. Millions of students from underserved communities do not have the access to high-quality education, or the right resources, curriculum, and guidance to continue and scale their learning. AIF's partnership with STL and BYJU'S aims to address such inequalities in digital readiness ensuring that we do not leave those who are less digitally equipped even further behind in a post-pandemic world."

Commenting on STL's initiative, Akanksha Sharma , Global ESG Head, ESG-CSR and Sustainability, STL, said: "Through this program, we are bridging the digital divide by providing quality digital content in vernacular mediums led by community participation. This unique model will guarantee last-mile access to education and new-age learning techniques in remote rural areas across Aurangabad, Silvassa, and Nandurbar. We are confident that with this program a 2X improvement in learning outcomes of students and teachers' instruction delivery will be visible over the next few years. This particular initiative in the Aspiration Districts flagged by Niti Aayog is a significant endeavour to accelerate India's progress on SDG 4."

AIF is committed to improving the lives of India's underprivileged, with a special focus on women, children, and youth. Through high-impact interventions in education, health, and livelihoods, AIF has impacted 8.4 million lives across 26 states of India over the last 20 years. Learn more at (https://aif.org)

BYJU'S is the world's leading edtech company and the creator of India's most loved school learning app which offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1-12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET and IAS.

STL is a leading integrator of digital networks providing All-in 5G solutions. Our capabilities across wireless connectivity, optical networking, software, and services, place us amongst the top 5G RAN vendors by Gartner. These capabilities are built on open-source and converged architectures helping telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver next-gen experiences to their customers. STL partners with service providers globally in achieving a green and sustainable digital future in alignment with UN SDG goals.

