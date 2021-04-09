Study B.B.A at SCMS Pune: Admissions open now

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/SRV Media): The Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune (SCMS Pune) is pleased to announce that the admission process for BBA 2021 batch is now open. COVID changed the entire world including the education sector. SCMS Pune was quick to adapt to this change by moving to online education to cater to the student requirements.

With the fall in the number of COVID cases in February, the institute was gearing up to welcome the students back to the campus with open arms and all the social distancing norms in place, however, the recent spike in the number of cases has forced them to continue to function in the online mode for some more time.

SCMS Pune, one of the most reputed names in the education sector, emphasises the need for its students to be responsible, socially aware and to cater for their need by helping them achieve their goals. With numerous opportunities, helpful staff and excellent teaching faculty, SCMS, Pune is the ultimate nudge to the student's success.

The SCMS Pune BBA program is one of the best and it is a go-to college for the youth. Exceptional teaching staff and their availability to their students make the place a home away from home. SCMS Pune has begun its admissions procedure for the year 2021. Students interested in applying to the BBA Program at SCMS Pune can do so by registering for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET). The SET is an aptitude test conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to some of the University's UG Programs including SCMS Pune.

The eligibility for admission for the BBA Program is:

(i) Passed XII or equivalent course in any discipline from any recognized Board/ Council/ University with minimum 50 per cent marks for general (open) category and 45 per cent marks for students of SC and ST category.

(ii) Qualifying the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) conducted by the University and Personal interview & Writing Ability Test (PI-WAT) conducted by SCMS Pune. Indian students will be admitted on the basis of the merit list drawn out of the results of the selection process through SET and PIWAT (SET score 50 per cent and PIWAT 50 per cent)

Candidates who aspire to join the BBA course offered by SCMS, Pune need to appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET). The SET is conducted across the country in various cities. The candidates need to register for SET 2021 and the course they want to join by paying the separate registration fees. Students can now complete the SET registration online. The entrance fee for SET-General is INR 1950 Rs. which is non-refundable and non-transferable. In addition to this, students are also expected to pay the program registration fee of INR 1000 Rs. for each programme they wish to apply for.

SCMS Pune is among India's best BBA Institutes comprising state-of-the-art infrastructure and the best teachers in the industry. The institute is dedicated to the growth and well-being of its students and will try to help in every way possible and contribute to their success. SCMS Pune also looks forward to welcoming the new BBA Batch and making sure there are no hindrances to one's quality education, growth and success. It will follow all the government guidelines related to COVID and will make the SCMS experience as seamless as possible for the new cohort of students.

For More Information Visit: (https://www.scmspune.ac.in/admission-process.php)

