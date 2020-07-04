Suresh Prabhu joins Rishihood University as the Founding Chancellor

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rishihood University, India's first impact-oriented university, with a vision to reimagine higher education in India for the next 100 years, announces the on-boarding of Suresh Prabhu as Founding Chancellor.

With his extensive experience across the vast spectrum of politics and nation-building, he will offer his profound leadership and guidance to the future success of Rishihood University.

Credited with many illustrious achievements in diplomacy and governance, Suresh Prabhu, has formerly served the Union Power, Railway, Commerce & Industry, and Civil Aviation Ministries. He is currently India's Respected Emissary to the G20 Summits.

On numerous occasions, he has been elected to the Lok Sabha and is an active member of the Rajya Sabha, consistently featured in the list of top five ministers, in terms of performance and accessibility. To view an exclusive interaction with Suresh Prabhu, expressing his visionary outlook and powerful observations on present-day socio-economic issues.

"It gives me immense pleasure to offer my experience to lead and nurture a future-ready wave of talented youth in India, with the unparalleled potential to usher a new-age of development. We are currently navigating an unprecedented turning point in human history which will require all of us to innovate and collaborate like never before," said Suresh Prabhu, newly appointed Founding Chancellor, Rishihood University.

Rishihood University is one of a handful of private universities in India to appoint a founding chancellor who is not associated with ownership of the university. With a strong focus on the development of an autonomous and meritocratic governance model, a key objective is to foster an inspired and motivated culture, driving long-lasting innovation and impact. The university has adopted a board-driven approach to ensure the execution of a transparent governance model, especially necessary in such trying times of disruption unleashed by COVID-19.

Founders include eminent educationists, entrepreneurs, public leaders such as Ajay Gupta, CEO of Bachpan Play Schools (chain of 1000 plus playschools) and Academic Heights Public Schools (chain of 100 plus formal K12 schools), Maj General (retd) DN Khurana who also continues to be on the board of Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow), Dr Harsh Mahajan, Padma Shri awardee and the President of the Indian Radiology & Imaging Association (IRIA). Other prominent advisors include. HP Mangla, JK Garg, Dr Madhukar Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, R N Prasher, Rakesh Aggarwal, Ritu Beri, Saroj Khan, Dr Shenoy Robinson, Sunita Kohli & Tilak Chandna.

"It is truly an honour to welcome aboard Suresh Prabhu Ji as the Founding Chancellor here at Rishihood University. He will surely enable us to actualise our long term vision of revitalising higher education and impact-oriented development in India. We are extremely proud to be associated with such a distinguished individual," said Sahil Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Rishihood University, while speaking on the momentous occasion.

Targeting the commencement of its first batch of students in September 2020, Rishihood University will launch the School of Creativity, School of Education, School of Entrepreneurship and School of Healthcare. The admission process for the first batch of students looking to apply for UG & PG Programs has already been initiated. The university has also initiated the process towards rapid internationalization through partnerships with select Universities across the world with the first of these partnerships with Kyungdong University, South Korea.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)