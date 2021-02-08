Techjockey.com's end of financial year sale on all software categories goes live on February 8

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techjockey.com, India's only e-marketplace for business technology software, announces its first-ever End of Financial Year Sale to go live from February 8 to 15.
With discounts up to 80 per cent and an option to see the demo before buying the software, business owners from across India now have an opportunity to become more digitally enabled by buying the best Accounting software, Payroll & HR Software, WhatsApp Marketing Software and more.
Users can avail massive discounts on Antivirus Software such as McAfee, Kaspersky, Business solutions like Microsoft Office 365, Accounting Software such as AlignBooks & EzyRokad at prices never seen before. Users can also avail additional discounts for bulk software license purchases. Another great value addition of Techjockey' s EOFY sale is that business owners can now claim GST Input Tax Credit of up to 18 per cent with every software purchase.
Techjockey.com is a young, vibrant team of technology enthusiasts who have made it their mission to help organisations leverage technology as an agent of positive change to achieve greater success. Speaking at the announcement of this End of Financial Year Sale, Akash Nangia, Founder - Techjockey.com said, "The pandemic has only put the spotlight on the role of technology through meaningful interventions. COVID-19 has also ensured the adoption of digital solutions is accelerated which makes it even more important for everyone to choose the best software for addressing their problem statement. It is with this intention we came up with this idea to ensure every business owner gets an opportunity to become more technologically resilient for now as well as the future."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor