Techjockey.com's end of financial year sale on all software categories goes live on February 8

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techjockey.com, India's only e-marketplace for business technology software, announces its first-ever End of Financial Year Sale to go live from February 8 to 15.

With discounts up to 80 per cent and an option to see the demo before buying the software, business owners from across India now have an opportunity to become more digitally enabled by buying the best Accounting software, Payroll & HR Software, WhatsApp Marketing Software and more.

Users can avail massive discounts on Antivirus Software such as McAfee, Kaspersky, Business solutions like Microsoft Office 365, Accounting Software such as AlignBooks & EzyRokad at prices never seen before. Users can also avail additional discounts for bulk software license purchases. Another great value addition of Techjockey' s EOFY sale is that business owners can now claim GST Input Tax Credit of up to 18 per cent with every software purchase.

Techjockey.com is a young, vibrant team of technology enthusiasts who have made it their mission to help organisations leverage technology as an agent of positive change to achieve greater success. Speaking at the announcement of this End of Financial Year Sale, Akash Nangia, Founder - Techjockey.com said, "The pandemic has only put the spotlight on the role of technology through meaningful interventions. COVID-19 has also ensured the adoption of digital solutions is accelerated which makes it even more important for everyone to choose the best software for addressing their problem statement. It is with this intention we came up with this idea to ensure every business owner gets an opportunity to become more technologically resilient for now as well as the future."

