Techmagnate wins digital mandate for Pine Labs

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Techmagnate, an award-winning SEO and digital marketing agency, has recently bagged the digital mandate for Pine Labs: the leading merchant platform and provider of POS machines in India.
As part of the digital mandate, Techmagnate will be taking over the SEO and SEM requirements for this leading fintech brand.
Techmagnate Founder and CEO, Sarvesh Bagla, sees this business partnership as a stepping stone for future success for both companies. He says, "I am beyond elated to collaborate with a leading fintech company like (https://www.pinelabs.com) Pine Labs. As experts in digital we will partner with their marketing team and help them meet their growth objectives."
Founded in 1998, Pine Labs began its journey as an aggregator of card-based payment and loyalty solutions for the retail petroleum industry. Fast forward to today, Pine Labs has achieved unicorn status in 2020.
Today, Pine Labs is one of Asia's leading fintech platforms and is empowering over 150,000 merchants with cutting-edge fintech solutions. The company is confident that with Techmagnate's expertise, they will enjoy an undisputed digital presence and excel in their SEO and SEM pursuits.
Techmagnate has a large portfolio of (https://www.techmagnate.com/digital-marketing-for-bfsi-industry.html) BFSI clients to its name, especially in the fintech space. And it has the potential to deliver exceptional results for Pine Labs. The digital agency delivered a phenomenal average growth of 222% in traffic and 172% in leads in 2021 via its (https://www.techmagnate.com) seo services.
And on the PPC Advertising front, the company delivered an average growth of 241% in conversions and reduced the CPA (cost per acquisition) by 22% for its clients across business segments. Read Techmagnate's (https://www.techmagnate.com/digital-report-card-2021.html) Digital Report Card to view its accomplishments in BFSI and across industries.
