The School of Engineering & Technology at BML Munjal University hosts Technical Conclave

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative successfully organised a Technical Conclave 2020 on "Industry 4.0 and Smart Autonomous Technologies" on December 2, 2020, virtually.

The conclave was conceptualised and organized by the School of Engineering & Technology (SoET) of BML Munjal University.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from senior industry leaders, scientists and change makers from the technology and IoT sector including leading academicians from across the country. The technical conclave comprised four thematic sessions centered around the main theme of the conclave to offer insights and perspectives to guide and lead the way for the engineering students and also the faculty members.

During the event, the participating panelists shared their views on a wide expanse of contemporary technical topics covering industry 4.0 and smart autonomous technologies that included IoT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, robotics and automation.

The eminent speakers at the event were Gaurav Aggarwal (Research Scientist, Google), Mukesh Jain, CTIO (Vice-President & Head of Data Technology for Insights, and Data Global Business Unit, Capgemini India), Vijay Gabale (Co-founder at Infilect, an Enterprise SaaS provider to worldwide retail), Dr Vikas Agrawal (Senior Principal Data Scientist, Oracle Fusion Analytics), Vinod S. Mahindrakar (Joint General Manager & Head - Manufacturing Technology Group Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd.), Mahendra Patil (Head - Robots at Fanuc India Pvt. Ltd.) Natwar Kadel, (AGM - Department Head - Employee Relations), Vijay Gunti (Chief Digital & Business transformation Expert, Akhil Chodhary (Founder Chairman of Binary Semantics, Managing Partner and CEO, Vaco Binary Semantics), Ashish Banerjee, Technology Evangelist, Bhupender Saharan (Co-founder and CEO, VVDN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Sanjay Kumar (Director of Global Solution Engineering, Dell EMC), Atul Tripathi (Former Consultant AI and Big Data, National Security Council Secretariat, A part of PM Office, India), Col. Inderjeet Singh (Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Vara), Pukhraj Singh, (Product Owner, Cyber Threat Detection, SilverSky by BAE Systems) and Dr Maninder Singh, (Professor, Thapar University, Patiala).

"Schools and universities need to reinvent themselves quickly. We need to adapt to the demands of Industry 4.0 and try to give as many opportunities as possible to students to prepare them for the future jobs. We at BML Munjal University have taken a number of initiatives in this direction by revamping our curricula, introducing new generation of specialisations and courses around skills, perspective, innovation and entrepreneurship," said Prof. Manoj Arora, Vice-Chancellor of BML Munjal University, while inaugurating the Conclave.

"It was a pleasure and privilege to join the meeting of minds at the Tech Conclave and to see how internationally renowned educators and researchers like Dr Sarabjot Singh Anand are spearheading a program of training and research in novel technologies including artificial intelligence. It is rare to find such focus on collaborating with industry to impart solid job-ready skills for today's rapidly evolving world," said Dr Vikas Aggarwal, Senior Principal Data Scientist, Oracle Fusion Analytics.

"BMU is among the first few in picking up and working on the industry demand of the future to build the talent infrastructure in the industry as well as the country. We are looking forward to organising many such interesting and collaborative sessions in future as well," added Prof Maneek Kumar, Dean of School of Engineering & Technology, BML Munjal University.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions to become a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, BBA, B.A. (Hons) Economics, B. Com (Hons), B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.)

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

